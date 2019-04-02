3 New CBD Products for Pets

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family pets are much like us, they can suffer from anxiety, pain, as well as from illnesses like cancer and tumors. None of us likes to see our beloved cats or dogs suffer, and now there are more options for relief. Smart Hemp™ CBD has just released three new products to help gain control of what is troubling your pet: Relaxation & Anti-Anxiety Capsules, Inflammation & Anti-Pain Capsules, and Immunity Support Capsules.

These three new Smart Hemp CBD Capsules are easy for pets to swallow.

Liv O. from Paducah, Ky. said her shelter dog Rudy suffered from severe anxiety which caused him to shake constantly. "He removes himself from the room when people are around," Liv said. "We heard about Smart Hemp™ CBD Anti-Anxiety Capsules from a friend and gave it a try. Rudy is so much more relaxed, trusting and comfortable after just the first two days on this product!"

Developed under the direction of a veterinarian, these products are specifically crafted to support relief in our treasured cats and dogs. Each capsule is produced from high-quality hemp and is THC free, non-GMO, organically grown, and manufactured in the United States.

Smart Hemp Relaxation & Anti-Anxiety Capsules are for pets requiring help finding relaxation from the stimuli surrounding them. This product has been crafted specifically for pet owners looking for natural supplements that can provide calm and relaxation — lowering a pet's anxiety. Formulated with 10mg of premium Hemp Derived CBD and special terpenes that target overly-active pets and help them stay "within themselves." These relaxation, calming and anti-anxiety capsules will be loved by both pet and pet owner alike!

Smart Hemp Inflammation & Anti-Pain Capsules are for pets recovering from injury or those with joint pain (such as from arthritis) or bodily inflammation. This product has been crafted specifically for pet owners looking for natural supplements that can provide relief from pain and inflammation. The capsules contain 10mg of premium Hemp Derived CBD and special terpenes that target inflammation and pain. Pets are happier when they don't hurt and are feeling good!

Smart Hemp Immune Support Capsules are for pets requiring help with immunity support. These capsules were formulated with CBD and terpenes focusing on 'anti-proliferation.' This product has been crafted specifically for pet owners looking for natural supplements to support their pet's health needs and deal with the challenges of cancer situations.

The size of each of these capsules is intentionally small, so they are easy to swallow, and if your pet does have any challenges with swallowing, the capsules can easily be opened and the contents sprinkled onto food. The capsules' format allows for fast and efficient absorption through the stomach, so your pet can get help quickly.

"We've heard directly from pet owners that specific issues such as anxiety and chronic pain need to be addressed," said Smart Hemp™ CBD founder Bill Hansen. "We are now moving into special formulations of CBD, not just the general cannabidiol that is being used in other pet products."

Smart Hemp CBD products are supplements and should not be substituted for medications your veterinarian is prescribing. And always, consult your veterinarian before starting a CBD program in place of a prescribed medication. Learn more by visiting MySmartHempCBD.com.

