3 Non-Obvious Ways Ohio Companies Have Used Ohio TechCred Funding to Accelerate Innovation with Eureka! Ranch

CINCINNATI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lt. Governor Jon Husted's office announced recently that Ohio would be kicking off another round of TechCred funding on June1, 2021! It provides a $2,000 reimbursement per employee, up to $30,000 per company per application period for Innovation Engineering Fundamentals + Blue Belt Certification.

Most companies assume this is for technical, hard-skills training. But if you think innovatively there are bigger, better benefits and ways to get the most out of the funds.