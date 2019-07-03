3 Organizations Team Up To Host Chicago's Only Girls Baseball Camp

CHICAGO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy, CBEA, works to build great citizens through baseball education and mentorship. CBEA has teamed up with Baseball for All and Illinois Girls Baseball Inc. to bring the area's only girls baseball camp to the Chicago area.

This camp will be held one night a week for six weeks in October and November 2019.

Curtis Granderson, three-time Major League Baseball All-star, President of CBEA, will be meeting with Justine Siegel, Founder of Baseball for All and Major League Baseball's first ever female coach, on Wednesday, July 10 at 12PM during Granderson's Grand Kids Foundation Baseball Camp. The meeting is to celebrate baseball and to honor creating opportunities for every child in Chicago to play our national pastime. According to Dr. Siegal, who holds a Ph.D. in sport psychology among her other coaching credentials, "Too often, girls are told they cannot play baseball simply because they are girls. There is a cultural myth that baseball is for boys and softball is for girls. We believe that baseball is the greatest game on earth and both girls and boys should be allowed to play it." Similarly, CBEA has a complementary mission, to provide opportunities for all children, regardless of their income, to play baseball. And, with the state-of-the-art facilities at Curtis Granderson Stadium and UIC, girls and boys can be inspired and learn that no matter what their dreams are, they can achieve them, both on and off the baseball diamond. Dr. Rob Daniels and his daughter, Taylor, age 16, founded Illinois Girls Baseball to achieve a childhood dream for Taylor, to form the first all-girl baseball league. With the creation of this six-week camp, they are one step closer to making their dream a reality.

About CBEA (www.cbeauic.org)

The Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy (CBEA) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization Founded by three-time MLB All-Star, Curtis Granderson. CBEA is dedicated to providing high quality baseball education and mentoring programs to inner-city youth who otherwise would not have access. We serve Chicago in three ways: First, we work with more than 60 existing neighborhood organizations serving 10,000 children by providing high quality practice facilities, professional baseball staff, and training opportunities for their volunteer coaches. Second, we provide professional quality baseball camps to Children between the ages of 10 and 18. Third, we we work to strengthen the capacity and impact of existing neighborhood organizations through leadership development. The Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy mission is to build great citizens through baseball education, and mentorship.

About Baseball For All (www.baseballforall.com)

Baseball For All is leveling the playing field for girls across America by addressing the social justice issue of gender inequality. We want girls to know they can follow their passions. That they have no limits. That their dreams matter. Join the movement and become a part of Baseball For All. Together, we will show our girls that we believe in them and their baseball dreams.

About Illinois Girls Baseball Inc.

Illinois Girls Baseball is a 501-c-3 nonprofit organization registered in the state of Illinois. We strive to provide opportunities for girls to play baseball with other girls and enjoy the game while also being aware of the social conditions that have shaped their personal experiences. Our teams are focused on player development, not only as baseball players, but also as young women, ambassadors for women's baseball, and for social change.

