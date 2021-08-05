3 PE GI Solutions Partner Centers Receive AAAHC Accreditation

JAMISON, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three PE GI Solutions partnering endoscopy centers have received their AAAHC Accreditation. The Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Center, South Broward Endoscopy, and Access Surgery Center have successfully passed AAAHC Accreditation survey.

The AAAHC Accreditation is awarded by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, INC. The endoscopy centers are awarded when the organization exhibits its substantial compliance to the AAAHC standards through a thoroughly conducted survey of the establishment. The AAAHC accreditation reflects the dedication that a center devotes to high-quality patient care. The AAAHC Accreditation is recognized by medical associations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies, and many more.

The Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Center is in Silverdale, WA. The practice was founded in 1982 and has since kept a devotion to putting their patients first. With six physicians practicing in this center, the center is committed to providing the top level of care through compassion and emotional support backed by current medical evidence and technology.

South Broward Endoscopy Center is in Cooper City Florida and is part of the Memorial Health Care System. With nine providers performing procedures at the center, South Broward is committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Access Surgery Center is in Egg Harbor Township in New Jersey and this is their third time receiving their accreditation. The center prides itself on providing personalized and intimate treatment through advanced technology. Each partner is from a different part of the country, all having exceptional standards.

"PE is proud to partner with these three industry-leading endoscopy centers," says David Young, President and CEO of PE GI Solutions. "Our goal as an organization is to advance and improve patient outcomes through clinical and operational excellence—three of our partnering centers being recognized through the AAAHC accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing a safe and efficient patient experience."

To learn more about PE GI Solutions partnerships, please visit the company's website here.

About PE GI Solutions (Formerly known as Physicians Endoscopy)

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions' physician partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patent experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

Contact: Kelly McCormick ([email protected])

SOURCE PE GI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.pegisolutions.com

