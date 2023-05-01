3 Refrigeration Tips for Summer Entertaining

RENO, Nev., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to summer entertaining, there's nothing more important than keeping guests comfortable, cool, and refreshed. But it's not just about dialing up the AC. Refrigeration – from counter-depth and built-in refrigerators to beverage centers and wine coolers – can have a major impact on both the host's and guest's experience. ZLINE, the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop-shipping kitchen and bath appliances, is offering refrigeration tips and trends to help elevate your space with function and style this season:

Invest in a Stylish Second Fridge: More than 35 million households* in the United States have two refrigerators – one in the kitchen, and the other is likely tucked away in the basement or garage. This "second fridge shame" is usually due to it being a decades-old eye sore. Invest in a second fridge that will not only increase your storage space, but give you a reason to show it off. ZLINE's Monument Wine & Beverage Coolers serve as the perfect complement to your primary refrigerator. Able to be used both indoors and outdoors, they allow homeowners to entertain in multiple spaces throughout the home, from kitchen to patio, making it easier to store and serve chilled beverages and wine without leaving the party.



Opt For Sleek, Functional Finishes: After having friends and family over, cleaning up can be one of the most daunting tasks. Look for finishes that will help minimize the mess. ZLINE's best-in-class refrigerators come with a durable fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finishes so you can spend less time cleaning surfaces and more time enjoying time with friends and family. For those looking to bring best-in-class freshness and stunning personalized touches into their space, ZLINE's Autograph Edition Refrigeration brings a modern look into the home that encompass beauty, precision, and expression.



Trade Up Your Cooling Technology: There is nothing worse than going to grab a drink from the fridge on a hot summer day and realizing it is still warm. ZLINE's Built-In and Counter-Depth Refrigerators feature "Super Cool Mode" which allows for your items to cool down faster. Its Monument Wine & Beverage Coolers are equipped with maximum insulation to ensure beverages achieve and maintain a perfect temperature with a dual pane glass door.

"At ZLINE, we're all about making luxury more attainable at home, and when the weather starts to get warm, that sense of luxury extends to both indoor and outdoor spaces," Andrew Zuro, Founder and President of ZLINE said. "Our refrigeration lines were designed to make entertaining, and day-to-day life, an elevated experience. Whether you need to increase your storage capacity or showcase your wine collection, quality refrigeration adds so much to the overall functionality and style of your kitchen."

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE appliances are inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe, designed and shipped here in the United States. ZLINE drop-ships all of its products directly from its own warehouses around the country, allowing them to pass along savings and expedited shipping times to their customers. To learn more about ZLINE's refrigerators and other products, visit www.ZLINEkitchen.com.

