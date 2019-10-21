3 Significant Trends in Procure-to-Pay, Webinar Nov. 12, 2 PM EST

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcepta is hosting a webinar Tues., Nov. 12, 2019, at 2 PM EST and will reveal the three most significant trends in Procure-to-Pay and what's in it for Procurement professionals, AP teams and Finance.

Join Shan Haq, VP of Transcepta Corporate Strategy and Development, to learn the top three trends in P2P that organizations of all sizes can leverage. And, significantly, how the implementation of a full Procure-to-Pay solution can benefit your company on multiple fronts.

Transcepta has seen the implementation of an integrated P2P solution help stakeholders make better decisions across the company:

Procurement professionals want to reduce risk and manage their suppliers more effectively

AP teams need to reduce processing costs and errors, and increase efficiency

Finance requires better visibility into unvouchered receipts so that they can accrue accurately for corporate liability.

About Transcepta

Transcepta's Intelligent Procure-to-Pay Solution helps Procurement and AP teams improve efficiency with smart E-Procurement, AP Automation, Supply-Chain Management, and Advanced Spend and Invoice Analytics tools. Every day, thousands of companies and their suppliers access the Transcepta Network to improve E-invoicing and Procure-to-Pay processes, drive financial value across the supply chain, and communicate dynamically. For more information, visit Transcepta.com.

