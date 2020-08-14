3 Simple Poker Strategies From PokerDivas That Can Help You Succeed In Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In poker, the best hand you can get is the oh-so-rare Royal Flush. But if you wait for that 1 in 650,000 chance before making a bet, you're never going to win the game. In poker, as in business and life, you can't sit idly by and wait for the perfect situation to occur, you must take action. The prize rarely goes to those who sit and wait.

Three Poker strategies from PokerDivas that Can Help You Achieve What You Want in Business and in Life

Increase your chances of winning by making your move.

In poker, taking action is often simply observing the table dynamics or putting in a small "feeler" bet to get a read on the players. Don't be a passive spectator. Pay attention so you know when you have the best odds to make a move then do it. Don't let the fear of failure stop you.

A huge factor in hesitation to act is fear of doing the wrong thing or making a mistake. And yes, that can happen. But so what? You learn and you move on. Taking a chance doesn't guarantee success but doing nothing is invariably the worst thing you can do. Recognize the importance of timing, but don't wait for the "perfect moment."

A really good poker player will only play about 20 percent of the hands they are dealt. In the same way, you should be poised to act but patient enough to choose your moment. Don't try to bluff a player on a winning streak or ask for a raise when your company is in a financial downturn. But if you have a good read on the situation and the odds look reasonable, then it's time to act. Perfectionism is the enemy of execution.

To learn more about how poker strategy can help you to succeed in business and in life check out PokerDivas.com

PokerDivas provides interactive virtual live corporate business programs including Women's and Diversity initiatives teaching leadership, communication and negotiation skills through the fun and excitement of poker strategy. The women-owned business, founded by Ellen Leikind in 2006, is based in NYC.

