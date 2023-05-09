NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know of any methods to easily and quickly recover deleted photos on Mac? In fact, many macOS users often ask questions about where are photos stored on Mac or how to recover lost photos on online Q&A forums. In fact, losing important photos can be a frustrating experience, but there's no need to worry. Tenorshare 4DDiG, a leading software provider, offers excellent photo recovery software that can help users effortlessly retrieve their important data.

3 Steps to Recover Deleted Photos on Mac Effortlessly

Where are photos stored on Mac?

If you are wondering where photos are stored on Mac, check this: By default, photos on a Mac are usually stored in a library file that is typically located in the Pictures folder. The library file has the extension ".photoslibrary" and it contains all of your photos, videos, and other media that you import into the Photos app.

Alternatively, you can access the photo file location by following this path:

~/Pictures/Photos Library.photoslibrary/resources/derivatives/masters

"If you don't want to worry about how to recover deleted photos on Mac, you'd better backup your files or download a reliable data recovery software like 4DdiG," said a spokesman of Tenorshare 4DDiG. After understanding where photos are stored on Mac, Let's find an efficient way to recover lost photos.

How to recover deleted photos on Mac?

Many users believe that it is challenging to recover deleted photos on Mac, but that is not true. With a simple operation and advanced algorithm, 4DDiG data recovery can help users easily recover their deleted photos on Mac.

So, what are the surprising features of 4ddig?

Support various storage devices

Support various file types

Support various data loss scenarios

Built-in functions that can repair damaged photos and videos.

Follow the simple steps below and you can recover deleted photos on Mac in a short period of time:

Launch 4DDiG and Select the disk you want to recover deleted photos from

4DDiG and Select the disk you want to recover deleted photos from Scan the disk or the trash bin and Preview the scanned photos

photos Recover deleted photos and save it to a new partition

Can you believe that? Just for a moment, you don't have to worry about how to recover permanently deleted photos on Mac!

About 4DDiG

It's never been a challenge for 4DDiG to recover deleted photos on Mac, because they always ensure that their software is top-notch and delivers the highest level of performance to their clients. Apart from photo data recovery software, they also provide other excellent software to make your life more convenient. Furthermore, users can purchase various software products at a discounted rate of 30%.

For more information: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/mac-data-recovery.html

Follow Us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Tenorshare4DDiGDataRecovery/featured

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_bABjvZP9w

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.