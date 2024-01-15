3 Things Cruise-Offered Travel Insurance Plans Get Wrong

Don't just check the box for insurance when booking your cruise –you might not be getting the travel insurance you need.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many travelers are taking advantage of wave season and booking their cruises for 2024. Whether you're a well-seasoned cruiser or totally new to the experience, you'll want to look beyond what the cruise companies offer for insurance. Yonder Travel Insurance shares why looking elsewhere could score you big savings and more benefits.

Insures Only Your Cruise Payments

By far, the largest issue in travel insurance policies offered by cruises is that they only protect the costs you've paid to the cruise company. This means your flights and hotel costs for the travel days before and after the cruise won't be covered if you suddenly have to cancel.

"Rather than forking out additional money to pay for supplemental coverage, you could purchase a single travel insurance policy to insure all costs associated with the trip using a travel insurance comparison site like Yonder Travel Insurance," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder.

Inflexible Cancellation Reasons

Cruise company cancellation policies often have limited reasons that allow full cash reimbursement for prepaid, nonrefundable bookings. It's possible they could offer a voucher, but it will likely have to be used within 1-2 years. This can be troublesome for older travelers or families.

The good news is, purchasing travel insurance from a third-party like Yonder would provide you a full cash reimbursement of their nonrefundable cruise costs if they cancel for 15-40 covered cancellation reasons.

"Cruise-offered travel insurance is often overpriced, so purchasing via a comparison site will likely result in extra savings you could put to better use during your trip," says Boynton.

Cruise Policies Lack Adequate Coverage

Despite being overpriced, policies from cruises offer subpar travel insurance benefits compared to what you'll find in the general market. Shockingly, some offer 50% less cancellation reasons, 60% less medical benefits, and 75% less medical evacuation coverage. Yonder's team of experts can help recommend a policy that includes coverage you'll need based on the type of trip you're taking.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

