3 Things to Know About FlexSculpt at Goals Plastic Surgery

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the premiere plastic surgery practices in the country, Goals Plastic Surgery has been one of the top innovators in the field. Not only are they known for providing clients with some of the most amazing transformations on the internet, but they've also been able to perfect treatments like the Brazilian Butt Lift and the Lipo360 - often adding their own flare to these methods that not only make them more effective but allow them to be safer as well!

Dr. Sergey Voskin | Owner of Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Having recently opened practices in hot spots like Miami and Atlanta, Goals Plastic Surgery is now offering a new take on one of the most popular procedures of all time, liposuction. We are excited to introduce, FlexSculpt, what many experts are calling a game changer in the aesthetics industry! Here are 3 fast facts about FlexSculpt you need to know.

Minimally Invasive

While it might be one of the most popular procedures out, traditional liposuction is still a highly invasive procedure and has a number of risks for patients. One of the main differences with FlexSculpt is the fact that it requires a much smaller incision, only about a centimeter in diameter! This means less scarring, and no need for traditional anesthesia methods!

Air Pressure

Unlike liposuction, which uses a vacuum cannula and a scraping technique to remove fatty tissue, FlexSculpt uses a specialized air pressure system to gently pull away fat, without the need for scraping!

Less Downtime

With FlexSculpt, patients can experience results far quicker than they otherwise would with traditional liposuction. With less of a recovery period, it means less side effects, risks, and surgical pain!

Patients often report much more natural looking results with FlexSculpt as well! Visit GoalsPlasticSurgery.com today to learn more about this revolutionary procedure!

About Goals

Goals Plastic Surgery has grown into the nation's leading brand in aesthetics. Offering surgical and nonsurgical procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, saw Goals grow from a small practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in NYC. Goals strives to provide the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of ambassadors, influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals hopes to continue providing patients with the safe and effective enhancement that's synonymous with the Goals brand.

