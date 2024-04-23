3 Times the Trees In 3 Years, How Direct Mail Marketing Company DK Solutions Expands Its Green Initiative

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii will see over 1,800 new trees within the next year thanks to the contributions of DK Solutions, an East Brunswick marketing company specializing in lead generation for targeted direct mail campaigns.

As business partners with One Tree Planted, DK Solutions strives to reduce paper waste in every step of the direct mail process. This means creating highly targeted campaigns to cut out unnecessary mail volume to reduce the amount of paper waste. It also means replacing any trees that are cut down to create the paper used.

A view from Mt. Haleakala in Hawaii. Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the island of Hawai'i rise in the distance. Photograph by Liran Kapoano who is a co-founder/owner at DK Solutions, which is contributing 1,800 new trees to Hawaiian re-forestation efforts. An illustrative photo of a Hawaiian forest taken by Liran Kapoano who is a co-founder/owner at DK Solutions, which is contributing 1,800 new trees to Hawaiian re-forestation efforts.

Every year, this NJ-based company calculates how many trees are cut down during its day-to-day operations as a full-service direct mail and lead generation business. This calculation is then tripled to determine the number of trees given BACK into America's most at-risk forest regions.

As Co-Founder and CEO Joel Dickstein states, "Here at DK Solutions, we strive to reduce unnecessary mail volume in all aspects of our business through our TargetList campaigns. […] Thanks to our partnership with One Tree Planted, we can help local conservation efforts by planting three trees for every one we use. This allows us not only to replace the trees we use for our campaigns, but we also add a surplus to our nation's national forests."

As an area prone to wildfires and housing some of the nation's most exotic wildlife, the 2024 Hawaii project seemed like the perfect fit for this year's Annual Tree Planting Program contribution.

Co-Founder and COO of DK Solutions Liran Kapoano chose Hawaii as this year's location due to his personal connection to the state.

"We chose Hawaii for a variety of reasons, not only is it arguably one of the most beautiful places in the world, but it's also a place that is prone to wildfires. Not just from terrible events like what happened on Maui, but also from volcanic activity."

He continues, "It is a place that is very close to my heart, as we visited Hawaii on a family trip in 2022. To see such an incredibly beautiful place reduced to ash – I felt like we had to contribute to helping the state in some way."

This is the third consecutive year in a row that DK Solutions has contributed to its Annual Tree Planting Program. The company has helped replant thousands of trees in some of America's vulnerable regions – helping improve reforestation efforts while reducing their overall carbon footprint.

ABOUT DK SOLUTIONS

DK Solutions is a direct mail marketing company known for its TargetList program, which uses data modeling and targeting to decrease overall spend and printing for clients while increasing response and conversion rates. The firm, which is also a two-time Inc 5000 honoree serves companies in all verticals, including specialization in the insurance industry, home services, mortgage protection, senior needs, and more. For more information, visit www.dksmo.com.

