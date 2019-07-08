3 Tips to Maximize Your AC Efficiency During Summer in New York
Brooklyn's Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc., provides ways to stay cool and save money on energy bills
BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures rise, Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is providing Brooklyn and Manhattan homeowners with three tips to keep their homes cool while maximizing efficiency.
"New York can get hot in the summer, and it can get much more expensive to keep a cool home when temperatures reach the 80s and 90s," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Since there are a lot of older homes in our area, finding little ways to make a home's cooling more efficient can add up to significant savings over the course of a few months."
Petri recommends Brooklyn and Manhattan residents utilize the following tips in order to cool their homes without breaking the bank on energy bills:
- Consider home efficiency upgrades and maintenance. Double-paned efficiency windows or a solar fan for an attic can be relatively inexpensive upgrades that will keep a home's air conditioner from working as hard. Also, check seals and weather stripping along doors and windows and replace as necessary. This will prevent cool air from escaping and warm air from entering the home.
- Regularly change air filters. Be sure to look at the manufacturer's recommendation on the air filter packaging (it is typically displayed prominently) and follow those guidelines. Most air filters need to be changed every 30-90 days, but depending on one's particular living situation (such as if pets live in the home), the filters may need to be changed more frequently. Changing the air filter in your cooling system regularly will help maximize the unit's efficiency, resulting in better cooling at lower costs.
- Schedule an HVAC tune-up. Regular maintenance will ensure your unit is working at peak efficiency, can identify problems before they become bigger issues and may even be required to keep the manufacturer's warranty in effect.
For more information about air conditioner efficiency and tune-ups, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call 718-748-1254.
About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.
