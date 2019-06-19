"Today's complex business environment requires powerful, secure solutions that are as flexible and efficient as the organizations they support," stated Andrew Soosai, Senior Technical Consultant at Messaging Architects. "Office 365 delivers significant benefits that make your organization more secure and productive."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "3 Ways Office 365 Administration Boosts Security and Efficiency."

"You already know that Office 365 for Business delivers versatile solutions for teams and individuals. Teams collaborate easily across distance. Furthermore, individuals can begin work on one device and continue seamlessly on another. Office 365 administration also offers significant benefits that make your organization more secure and productive."

Intuitive Office 365 Administration

"For many organizations, moving to the cloud eases the burden on understaffed IT departments. In fact, Microsoft designed Office 365 administration for organizations without dedicated IT staff. A web-based portal allows administrators to perform setup and maintenance tasks from anywhere, whether adding users or adjusting settings for specific applications."

Powerful Analytics

"For organizations looking to take the next step in productivity, Microsoft offers an add-on that provides valuable insights into behavior. Workplace Analytics takes data from daily work in Office 365 and uses that data to track collaboration patterns. This option takes time and expertise to administer, but it can significantly boost productivity for teams and individuals."

Maximize Your Office 365 Administration Benefits

From simplified operation to multi-layer security and behavioral analytics, Office 365 administration takes businesses to the next level in efficiency and security. With a variety of packages available, Office 365 provides the versatility to meet the needs of every business.

The experts at Messaging Architects can help organizations determine if migration to Office 365 makes sense. They can guide leaders through evaluating the applications already in use and help determine how to tie those into Office 365 to achieve the greatest benefit.

Related resource information:

Ease Compliance, eDiscovery and Storage with Email Archiving Solution

4 Essential Steps to Cloud Computing Security

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE Messaging Architects

Related Links

http://www.emazzanti.net

