3-Week Clinical Research Associate (CRA) Online Beginner Course with Scenario-based Training and Group Workshops

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Jun, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Research Associate (CRA) Beginner (Online)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you are looking to enter the field of clinical research, this CPD-accredited course is for you. It will provide you with a comprehensive insight into an entry-level Clinical Research Associate (CRA) role.

This fundamental "how-to" and "why" course, focuses on current practice. You will learn about the CRA's role and responsibilities in the context of the regulations and rules that govern clinical trials. You will look at a day in a CRA's life to gain insight into the profession. Alongside this, you will review mock-up sample protocols and study documents to reinforce your learning.

What will be covered in this course?

This module will look at:

  • ICH-GCP
  • The primary duties of a CRA
  • The specific responsibilities in accordance with ICH-GCP
  • SOP and regulations for before, during and after a clinical trial
  • Essential documents - Preparation, collation and QC
  • Ethics and regulatory submissions and approvals of the clinical trial application
  • Study start-up activities - site identification and selection, QC for IP release
  • Site activation - SIV, ISF review and drug supply review
  • Monitoring and site management
  • Study site closeout activities

You will also be guided through some real-life practical training that you will experience on the job.

  • Scenario-based training
  • Group workshops
  • Review a Monitoring Plan for a clinical trial
  • First-hand review and practical use of drug accountability logs, and returned investigational product kits
  • Video: A Day in the Life of a Clinical Research Associate

What prior knowledge is needed?

Most CRA positions require as a minimum a BSc in:

  • Biological/life sciences
  • Pharmacy
  • Chemistry
  • Related medical field or a nursing qualification

However, in some cases, CRAs have entered the profession without a graduate degree but have relevant expertise. The most important thing is having the right skills for the job.

Who Should Attend?

If you are a clinical trial administrator who has just been promoted to a CRA level I or have limited experience as a CRA, this modular training is specifically designed for you.

This is a good starter course that will equip you with the skills to conduct clinical trial initiation and/or monitoring and basic site management at the investigational site.

Training Details

  • Duration: 3 weeks, 2 sessions per week for 3 hours each day
  • Training days: Mondays and Tuesdays. In the final week, there will be an additional class on Wednesday that will mainly consist of the final assessments.
  • Training time: From 2 pm

Speakers

Dr. Lia Hunter
Founder and Director
CGX Training and Clinnovate Ltd.

With a BSc in Chemistry, PhD in Organic Chemistry and a Postdoctoral Research Fellowship at the Institute of Biotechnology at Cambridge University, Dr Lia Hunter's career has spanned 30 years in clinical research. Founder and Director of both CGX Training and Clinnovate Ltd, Dr Hunter has worked for and with world-renowned pharmaceutical organisations, including Pfizer, Biogen, Takeda and AbbVie.

Donna-Marie Donalds
QC Monitoring Solutions

Donna-Marie Donalds' career has spanned more than 20 years. Starting as a CRA for the Thrombosis Research Institute in 2001, she has since worked with the likes of Johnson & Johnson, Covance and Sanofi-Aventis. She is currently the Managing Director of QC Monitoring Solutions while freelancing as a clinical research consultant. Donna-Marie is also Head of Training and the innovative course creator at CGX Training.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9lkn5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Proteomics Collaborations: A Comprehensive Review (2010-2023) with Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone & Royalty Data

Global Mixed Signal SoC Market to Reach $110.3 Billion by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.