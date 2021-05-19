3 World-Shaking Trends Investors Need To Watch This Year

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Never before have this many life-changing trends converged at the same time to give investors a cornucopia of opportunities. In the energy-tech space, for example, the world is staring in the face of a multi-trillion-dollar transition. It's a high-speed train in some respects, with investors misunderstanding the timing. But when it's done right, these are longer-term smart plays of the kind that will surely mint the next millionaires--or billionaires. What the future holds for battery tech is where some of the biggest money is heading in this transition landscape. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

In the healthcare sector, we're in the middle of a wellness revolution that first saw a cannabis boom that rewarded investors nicely, with round two likely in the making, but now, something even bigger is afoot. Natural supplements are being prepped now--even from the FDA's perspective--as the answer to an out-of-control global problem with depression.

In the cyber security segment, the recent ransomware attack on America's largest natural gas pipeline brought our abysmal security into full view--if it wasn't already. Add to that the new, pandemic-driven trend for remote work and online schooling has rendered the 'cloud' a very precarious place to be, indeed.

The Battery Business

Quantumscape (QS) and its "Jesus battery" is one of the most exciting stocks on the speculative, futuristic energy transition scene. It's backed by Bill Gates and Microsoft, not to mention Volkswagen. And it fully intends to radicalize EV battery technology. But timing here is important. Investors piled into this far too soon, pushing it far too high, too fast. Now, it's settled back down to a reality that reflects the timing.

There will be a second-coming, though, and we think this is one of the better longer-term bets on our multi-trillion-dollar energy transition. The solid-state battery offering could disrupt everything …Solid-state battery cells are the EV game-changer, offering high performance and safety at a low cost.

QuantumScape's prototype batteries use a solid ceramic electrolyte, which the company sees as a safer alternative to liquid electrolytes. They claim that the battery can hit an 80% charge in just 15 minutes. That removes one of the biggest hurdles to widespread, mainstream adoption of EVs. Currently, the best lithium-ion batteries pack about 250Wh/kg, while solid-state batteries already exceed 400Wh/kg.

The $4 Trillion Health And Wellness Explosion

Look no further than this for the next megatrend in the convergence of the $52-billion pain management market, the $14-billion antidepressant market and a soon-to-be $4.5 trillion global wellness space. This is where natural alternatives are beginning to gain significant traction. 74% of Canadians take at least one natural supplement per year, and demand is on the rise. The global market for nutraceuticals is set to grow at 7.5% CAGR, according to a new study by PMMI Business Intelligence, from a $241 billion market in 2019 to $373 billion in 2025.

Now more than ever, consumers want organic alternatives made with high quality ingredients that deliver results. And it's all about science, with Havn Life ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) gunning for pole position in the supply chain. HAVN is an extraction innovator that is setting itself up to be a leading provider of naturally-derived supplements that can help support health and wellness.

Whether you're looking for a boost to your immune system and brain function or you're looking to treat pain or reduce stress, HAVN has created an array of products with human optimization at the core of its philosophy.

HAVN's products have been carefully crafted through evidence-informed research utilizing what nature has already given us through the careful extraction of naturally occurring psychoactive compounds found in plants and fungi.

HAVN's strong emergence in this segment is exciting because their founders have already proven themselves in the budding wellness industry. The founders of HAVN (Vic Neufeld and Gary Leong) were the founders of Aphria, which netted investors gains of over 2,300%.

HAVN has two primary revenue verticals: Haven Labs and Haven Retail. Haven Labs is meeting soaring demand for exciting new fungus-derived compounds for clinical research, and it's spending C$800,000 on a new state-of-the-art mycology laboratory at the University of British Columbia. That will launch this year and stands to become the premier extraction facility for clinical-quality material.

And as previously mentioned, HAVN retail is hedging on surging demand for supplements, with the Canadian vitamins and minerals market. In this multi-billion-dollar market, the supplement products were the second highest growing natural health supplement and are underserved in the market. HAVN ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) intends to change that.

This stock has already been added to the PSYK ETF, where investors gain exposure to a basket of 17 publicly traded companies focused on using emerging therapies to treat a wide range of mental health issues. And we'll be closely watching the next big potential boost for this stock: Results from preclinical trials to investigate the effects of new fungus-derived treatments on the immune system--a potentially ground-breaking study that could lead to the development of new medicines.

Cybersecurity Is Booming

The cyber security segment is over-ripe for a major disruption, and CrowdStrike (CRWD) seems ready to do just that, if it hasn't already gotten a great foothold on the cyber security of the future. Everything's on the cloud these days. Now, it's time for cyber security--always a few steps behind the hackers--to catch up.

This company is arguably the pioneer of the security cloud. There is quite a lot of new tech here that sets CrowdStrike apart from others in the cyber security field, but the growth potential here is what investors should be looking at. CrowdStrike's platform uses crowdsourced data for analysis and continual improvements. And while it's only got 10,000 customers right now, it's the growth trajectory that has radar pinging. Not to mention spectacular revenue numbers: CRWD grew revenue by over 81% for fiscal 2021.

It's already exploded, so wait for the dip to get in. That dip isn't going to come just yet because CRWD just announced some fairly big news: A new deal with Google Cloud.

Already partners, CrowdStrike and Google Cloud announced on May 10th that they will be extending their partnership via new product integrations that will allow customers to share telemetry and data between the two platforms.

Tech Giants Also Pushing The Boundaries

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is one of the most forward-thinking companies on the planet and has propelled humankind forward in ways that are still hard to grasp for many. From its artificial intelligence initiatives to self-driving cars and beyond, Alphabet is a global leader in tech. But the most exciting developments are still flying under most investors' radars. One of Alphabet's most promising products includes the company's Jacquard endeavor, a project that has set out to weave new digital experiences into everyday items. Imagine being able to answer a call by tapping your sleeve or scheduling a meeting on the go, even if your phone isn't handy. It's like having a digital assistant woven directly into your favorite clothes.

Tesla (TSLA) is another one of the world's most innovative and exciting companies. Though most people think of it as an electric vehicle company, it's much more than that. Tesla's electric vehicles might just be the hottest cars on the market, but its what's inside that really matters. At its core, Tesla is an energy company, or a battery company if you want to get even more specific. It's batteries are some of the most advanced in the industry, and the company's R&D has continued to push the limits of what is possible.

It's not just a car and battery company, either. In addition to its primary business, Tesla has also taken an ambitious step into the solar market. Tesla's Solar Roof is an innovative, beautiful and durable alternative to traditional solar panels. And it's even more efficient.

Now, you can't talk about future technology without mentioning the future of money. And Square (SQ), co-founded by Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey, has been at the forefront of this battle for years. As a major proponent of bitcoin and decentralization, Jack Dorsey has been one of the industry's biggest advocates for years now, and that has helped Square become an innovator in the field.

Square isn't just about sending and receiving money, either. It's also created entirely new ways to pay for goods and services. From its inexpensive portable card reader to its business management software, Square is pulling down some of the cost and technology barriers for would-be merchants, allowing everyone to participate in the economy.

By Jason Matterson

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the global wellness market will continue to increase and that demand for mushroom based supplements and nutraceuticals will grow; that the market for psychedelic mushrooms will continue to increase for research purposes focused on alternative mental health treatments; that psychedelics will gain regulatory, medical, commercial and social acceptance as a potential treatment for various mental and other illnesses; that HAVN can be a supplier of functional and psychedelic mushroom products; that HAVN can be a leader in scientific research and achieve a new standard in naturally derived psilocybin; that HAVN can successfully build out supply agreements with researchers and obtain supply agreements to create commercialized products; that HAVN will develop fungi-based nutraceutical products for the wellness market that will achieve Health Canada approval and be sold on e-commerce sites and by retailers; that HAVN can produce products using specialized extracts which have a greater therapeutic effect for patients; the projected timing of product launches and availability through retailers; that psychedelic mushrooms will be decriminalized and gain acceptance as a viable medical treatment for mental illness; that HAVN will develop a state-of-the-art research lab and become a supplier for the psychedelic and functional mushroom markets; and that HAVN can carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the global wellness market may not increase as anticipated and that demand for supplements, and in particular mushroom based supplements and nutraceutical based products may not increase; that the market for psychedelic mushrooms does not increase; that psychedelic mushroom based treatments are found to be dangerous, ineffective or have unwanted side effects; that psychedelics will fail to gain regulatory, medical, commercial and social acceptance as a potential treatment for various mental and other illnesses; that HAVN may be unable to develop its business as a supplier of functional and psychedelic mushroom products; that HAVN may fail to become a leader in scientific research or achieve a new standard in naturally derived psilocybin; that HAVN may fail to achieve supply agreements with researches or obtain supply agreements to create any additional commercialized products; even if they do successfully produce products, competitors may offer better and cheaper products; that HAVN's products may prove not effective; and that its intellectual property may be challenged as infringing on others' IP. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. FinancialMorningPost.com and its owners and affiliates ("FinancialMorningPost.com") are being paid ninety thousand USD for this article as part of a larger marketing campaign for HAVN. The information in this report and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner and affiliates of FinancialMorningPost.com own shares of HAVN and therefore have an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. FinancialMorningPost.com is therefore conflicted and is not purporting to present an independent report. The owner and affiliates of FinancialMorningPost.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of FinancialMorningPost.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. FinancialMorningPost.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation, nor are any of its writers or owners.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: Financialmorningpost.com (FMP) is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Financialmorningpost.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Financialmorningpost.com are solely those of Financialmorningpost.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Financialmorningpost.com