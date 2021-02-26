3 Young Entrepreneurs' Patent Redefines Billion Dollar Hobby Space

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPinPro announces that it officially received a Patent (#10893732) for its popular PinFolio pin books. The company, which was started by three young entrepreneurs, is seeing an increased demand for pin collecting products as the market continues to see an exponential increase in growth. The Patent GoPinPro has received is now a flagship accomplishment within the hobby industry for pin collecting.

"We have come so far. This Patent solidifies who we are as a brand and as a group of entrepreneurs. It took a lot of teamwork and demand for our product to venture out and obtain this patent. We are proud to say now we are leading the way when it comes to pin protection," said Julia Hevier, CMO.

Pin collecting as a topic has been in the media as of late. Coast-to-coast, news on the hobby is taking up serious media real estate. For example, "New Stitch Crashes Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" Pin Arrives at Downtown Disney District" is just one of the many pin-related trending stories, and as the industry needs grow, so does the need for PinFolio pin books. "We are looking forward to helping our customers continue to connect with products essential to their pin collecting needs," said Alex Hevier, COO.

"There was nothing like our product within the pin collecting industry, but there was a huge untapped need. It's why we chose to patent our revolutionary PinFolio. It's also why we have become so popular as a quickly-growing company," said Sydney Hevier, GoPinPro CXO. "What we do with our success is just as important to us. We hope to expand our current efforts to raise money for a charity we love, 'Give Kids the World,' where children with life-threatening illnesses get a week without worrying about doctor appointments and get their wishes fulfilled by going to Orlando parks & resorts."

Members of the media are encouraged to submit a qualified press request to review the patented PinFolio pin books. Interviews with the three founders of PinFolios (Julia, Sydney, and Alex Hevier) are available upon request.

ABOUT: GoPinPro launched to a warm welcome by creating and selling pin books invented by avid pin traders. More information on the product line, as well as the backstory of the brand, may be accessed by visiting https://gopinpro.com.

