30.44% CAGR in Augmented And Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market | 3D Systems Corp. and AccuVein Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The size of the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market is expected to grow by USD 4.49 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 23.39%.

Market Segment Highlights

By component, augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market has been classified into two segments, namely hardware and software

The hardware segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the software segment.

rate than the software segment. Considering the intense competition in developing augmented and virtual reality solutions, manufacturers are engineering technologically advanced devices that can be synchronized with other devices.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been classified into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

34% of the growth will originate from Europe.

The UK and Germany are the key countries for augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market in Europe.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

The high healthcare expenditures and increasing initiatives by public and private organizations to increase the adoption of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare facilities will drive the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Notes:

The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3D Systems Corp., AccuVein Inc., General Electric Co., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Orca Health Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc.

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., AccuVein Inc., General Electric Co., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Orca Health Inc. , Siemens Healthineers AG, Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

