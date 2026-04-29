ACM-68000 Protocol for B2B Supply Chain • Retail AI Procurement & ESG Gates

VANCOUVER, BC and PARIS and FRANKFURT, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain and PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) today announced the full production release of 30 new deterministic AI Orderability (AIO) agents operating across Microsoft Azure AI Foundry (France Central) and Google Cloud A2A Enterprise (Madrid).

In April, GSC's AI Orderability (AIO) agent traffic reached 1.96 million calls, up from 1.84 million in March — delivering a sustained 6:1 AI agent to human ratio at 2,718 calls per hour (45.3 calls per minute) around the clock.

Built on the open ACM-68000 protocol, the 30-agent fleet makes TreeFree Diaper® GTINs discoverable in under 200 milliseconds and resolvable across Claude, Gemini, Copilot, ChatGPT, and Mistral. These AIO agents interface directly with buy-side AI systems inside retail grocery ERP environments — SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Fusion, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 — where AI-mediated procurement and ESG decisions are now executed.

Enterprise-Grade Security

The rails run on Microsoft Front Door Premium with WAF and Bot Manager, OAuth 2.0 via Entra ID, TLS 1.2+, two-tenant isolation, and Microsoft Defender for Cloud — fully compliant with ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR. All compute, edge, and identity are EU-sovereign in France Central.

AI Agents Operating at Diaper-Machine Speeds

A 40ft container holds 200,000 diapers. At 800 diapers per minute, a production line fills and loads one container in approximately 350 minutes. In that same timeframe, GSC's 30 AIO agents processed 15,855 server calls — one AI agent call for every 15 diapers produced.

Buy the Core. Ship the Diapers. We Handle the Rail.

Your factory, GTINs, EDI relationships, and customer-of-record remain completely unchanged. TreeFree Core® drops into existing Fameccanica, GDM, Zuiko, or Curt G. Joa lines with no fluff pulp, no drum forming, and under USD $10K retooling. Every diaper manufactured inherits ACM-200 ALLOW status the day it ships.

Expanded AIO Rails Now Live

Alongside AIO-TFX-Rail, GSC has activated three additional server node rails to support converter demand beyond baby diapers:

https://AIO-TFX-Rail.com — TreeFree Diaper ®

— TreeFree Diaper https://AIO-HPL-Rail.com — Hygiene MDD Private Label

— Hygiene MDD Private Label https://AIO-BPL-Rail.com — Beauty & Personal Care MDD Private Label

— Beauty & Personal Care MDD Private Label https://AIO-BPC-Rail.com — Beauty & Personal Care National Brand

Additional Resources:

Live GTINs:

00990832300006 — TreeFree Diaper ® Open/Tape, 240-count

— TreeFree Diaper Open/Tape, 240-count 00990832300013 — TreeFree Diaper® Pant/Pull-Up, 240-count

"With 30 AI agents now live across Azure and Google Cloud, TreeFree Diaper® is operating at true agentic scale," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. "Retail grocery has become the largest active ERP footprint for agentic commerce, and our AIO-TFX-Rail is built directly into that surface. For converters with femcare, wipes, and other CPG categories, we're excited to expand our AIO rail service. At 1.96 million calls in 30 days and a 6:1 agent-to-human ratio, the shift is here. These 30 agents are live in production — moving real containers through real procurement systems every hour of every day. Human-in-the-loop remains central to our design."

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) develops TreeFree Core® — a zero-tree-fiber, non-lignocellulosic absorbent diaper core — with integrated AI-Orderability (AIO) for private-label diaper converters serving large-scale grocery retail. TreeFree Core® is SGS France-tested, EUDR scope NOT_APPLICABLE, and ships with full AI-Orderability via the AIO-TFX-Rail.

GSC's AI commerce infrastructure operates across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and the Cloudflare edge. The company serves converter networks and retail supply chains across Europe, the UK, Latin America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

For more information: www.greencoresolutions.com • www.treefreecore.com

SOURCE Greencore Solutions Corp.