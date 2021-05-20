"30 Chairs For 30 Years" A Collection Of 30 Chairs Curated By Top Designers To Commemorate Housing Works' 30th Anniversary

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works, in honor of its 30th anniversary, is introducing an exciting new component, "30 Chairs for 30 Years," to its highly anticipated annual Design an a Dime fundraiser being held May 20-22, 2021. Founded by designer James Huniford, Design on a Dime brings together the industry's most recognized interior experts to design and curate vignettes featuring an exceptional assortment of luxury home decor, furnishings, and art that will be sold at deep discounts. This year's event will take place in-store at three of Housing Works' retail locations–the Bookstore, Soho Thrift Shop and Gramercy Thrift Shop as well as online at the Housing Works new eShop.

"30 Chairs for 30 Years" will showcase a unique collection of chairs exclusively selected by a lineup of 30 acclaimed designers to mark Housing Works' three decade milestone. Each chair will be available for purchase at Chairish beginning May 22 through June 30. The collection will feature a combination of one-of-a-kind, vintage, new, and repurposed materials. The following designers, brands, and showrooms contributed to the "30 Chairs for 30 Years" collection:

Alfredo Paredes Studio

Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

Brad Ford ID

Bunny Williams Inc.

Carrier and Company Interiors

Charlotte Moss

Danielle Colding Design

ddc

STUDIO EDO

Eleish Van Breems Studio

Goddard Design Group

Huniford Design Studio

Interiors by Design

Jason Woods

J. Logan Home

Kammi Reiss Design

Ken Fulk Inc.

Lee Jofa

MARKED by Mark Cunningham

Matt Blacke Inc.

Michael Zipp Interiors

Nicole White Designs Interiors

OFFSITE.STUDIO

Pappas Miron Design

Paris K Design

Sara Story Design

Sara Gilbane Interiors

SUITE NY

The Copper Chair

The Future Perfect

2Michaels

"The joining together of this incredible group of talented designers feels like a homecoming for the design community. It's such a wonderful recognition of the 30 years Housing Works has been operating— and for their amazing work and tireless commitment," said Design on a Dime Founding Chair, James Huniford.

For the event, there are several new additions to the lineup of notable designers that include: Carl Barnett Design/Studio, Ferrer Boyer, Bright Bazaar by Will Taylor, and Christian Siriano. They join previously announced designers: Alessandra Branca + Nick Olsen, Apartment 48, Arditi Design, Beth Diana Smith Interior Design, Butter and Eggs Interiors, Charlotte Moss, Curated by Younghye, De La Torre Design, Drake/Anderson, Eleish Van Breems Home, Ferrer Boyer, Zuni Madera for foley&cox, Huniford Design Studio, J Logan Horne, Joy Moyler Interior Design, Josh Minter Design, KD Reid Interiors, Kellie Franklin, Melone Cloughen Interiors, Mike Harrison Art, Paris K Design, Jenny Dina Kirschner + Peti Lau, Redd Kaihoi, Ron Marvin Design, Sarah Von Dreele, and Young Huh for Benjamin Moore.

Actor & Activist Patricia Arquette is serving as Design On A Dime's Honorary Chair joined by Co-Chairs Jamie Drake, Joy Moyler, and Young Huh. The event kicks off on May 20 with VIP ticketed in-store shopping. Online shopping at the Housing Works eShop and general admission ticketed shopping will start at all locations on May 21, ending with the Public Sale on May 22. Tickets can be purchased at https://give.classy.org/DOAD2021.

Design on a Dime is sponsored by Benjamin Moore, Arthur J. Gallagher, Gilead, Labcorp, New York Design Center, Warner Media, Amida Care, BioReference Laboratories, Bloomingdales, BMO Capital Markets, Orasure and Chairish.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org. Join Housing Works on Facebook. Follow Housing Works on Twitter, Housing Works Instagram, and Design On A Dime Instagram. #designonadime #doad2021 #housingworks30

About Design on a Dime: Design on a Dime, Founded in 2004 by Designer James Huniford, challenges interior designers to create unique room vignettes curated with donated merchandise from well-known home decor brands and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.

About Housing Works: Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.

SOURCE HousingWorks

Related Links

housingworks.org

