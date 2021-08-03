30 Communities Selected For a Chance to Win a 2021 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Grant

Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe ® has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through August 31, 2021, anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com . Employees and partner employees of the parent company of PetSafe ® , Radio Systems Corporation®, are also not eligible to vote in the grant contest.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of PetSafe® judges who scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Following the contest voting period, five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks. The 2021 finalists for each category include:

New Parks

Binghamton, NY

Carbondale, IL

Churubusco, IN

Clovis, NM

Creston, IA

Dell Rapids, SD

Detroit, MI

Diamondhead, MS

Ebensburg, PA

Hancock, MI

Houma, LA

Kansas City, KS

LeClaire, IA

Marianna, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Morrison, IL

Natchitoches, LA

Newport, NH

Smithfield, RI

South Fayette, PA

Existing Parks

Columbus, GA

Fenton, MI

Horsham, PA

Hudson, NY

Kent, OH

Lihue, HI

Memphis, TN

Tyler, TX

Wallingford, CT

Washington, D.C.

"The PetSafe® brand is proud to support communities in their efforts to provide a safe space for their dogs to play," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "This finalist group has really shown their excitement and dedication to making their dog park dreams a reality, and we're looking forward to seeing the community members take on the initiative from here. Join the fun and vote for your favorite finalist."

For more information on the 2021 Bark for Your Park™ grant contest and to vote for a favorite community, visit barkforyourpark.com.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.

Media Contact:

Rachel Worley

Senior PR Specialist

615.417.9870

[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe

Related Links

http://www.petsafe.net

