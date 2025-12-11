30-Day Countdown Begins for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26

The world-class venue has been transformed specifically for this championship, featuring terrain inspired by Florida's natural landscape, including sand, water, mud, and a signature "rollercoaster" element that will challenge even the sport's elite.

"More than 15 years of dedication and preparation have led to this historic moment," said Kerri Post, executive director of the Leon County Division of Tourism. "Hosting the World Athletics Cross Country Championships is an extraordinary honor, and we are committed to creating an unforgettable experience for both athletes and spectators alike."

Event organizers are delivering a fan-first experience unlike anything the sport has seen before. Spectator tickets are only $10, offering fans an affordable experience with access to multiple viewing areas, jumbo screens showing the action live, and a family-friendly Fan Zone filled with food trucks, music, and interactive activities.

Fans can get in on the action too. Immediately after the elite races, the public is invited to run or walk a 2K or 4K in the Worlds Fun Run: Florida Edition. Registration is $30, with children 12 and under running for free.

Tallahassee–Leon County has long been a responsible steward of protecting natural resources through the implementation of environmentally conscious practices, and further actions have been incorporated into the planning and production of WXC Tallahassee 26 to ensure the event reflects the values of our community.

Sustainability efforts for WXC Tallahassee 26 include staffed recycling stations in high-traffic areas to help athletes and spectators properly sort waste; water refill stations to reduce single-use plastics; and a significant reduction in printed materials through the use of digital tools and QR codes. Catered events, including the Welcome Dinner and VIP Hospitality Lounge, will feature biodegradable bamboo and wood serving ware to reinforce waste-reduction goals.

In partnership with Sustainable Tallahassee, donated fabrics are being upcycled into deodorizer bags filled with Leon County's biochar — an odor-eliminating, environmentally beneficial product made from locally collected yard debris — which will be gifted to the 500+ volunteers supporting the event. Guests are also encouraged to contribute to waste-reduction efforts by donating gently used sneakers at on-site collection stations, made possible through a partnership with a Florida-based shoe recycler.

WXC Tallahassee 26 builds on Apalachee Regional Park's reputation as one of the nation's top cross country venues, having hosted more than 75 national, state, and local championships. The 2026 event marks its largest stage yet.

Event Details:

- Date: January 10, 2026

- Location: Apalachee Regional Park - Tallahassee, Florida, U.S.

- Spectator Tickets & Fun Run Registration: https://visittallahassee.com/WXC26

- Follow along @worldxcchampionships and @Visit_Tally.

