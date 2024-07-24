30 Days to Greater Impact: Voiceitt's Free Trial Empowers Therapists to Help Clients with Non-Standard Speech

Speech Recognition Startup Announces New Program for Speech Pathologists and Other Therapy Professionals to Expand the Impact of its Inclusive Voice AI

TEL AVIV, Israel and STAMFORD, Conn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiceitt , the Israel-based leader in speech recognition technology for non-standard speech, today announced the opportunity for clinicians, educators, and customers to expand their impact through the launch of Voiceitt's 30-day free trial.

Voiceitt's trial offers a unique opportunity for therapists, support professionals, educators, and others to experience Voiceitt as both an Augmentative Alternative Communication (AAC) and Assistive Technology (AT) tool. See a full Voiceitt Clinician's Guide here .

Empowering Communication

Voiceitt's speech recognition technology is designed to support individuals with impaired or atypical speech. By leveraging Voiceitt's unique and proprietary speech database, which comprises recordings from people with non-standard speech, Voiceitt delivers a more inclusive and accurate user experience. Personalized recognition further enhances this by allowing individuals to record a minimum of 200 phrases, continuously improving the system's understanding of their speech.

Voiceitt for Clinicians and Educators

Voiceitt provides significant benefits for speech and occupational therapists, support professionals, disability advocates, and educators working with clients and students who have non-standard speech:

Enhanced Communication : Facilitate clear, real-time communication with desired emotions.

: Facilitate clear, real-time communication with desired emotions. Increased Efficiency : Achieve more productive text input and streamlined collaboration.

: Achieve more productive text input and streamlined collaboration. Empowerment : Enable self-advocacy, participation in decision-making, and goal creation.

: Enable self-advocacy, participation in decision-making, and goal creation. Accessibility : Support voice-based assistive technology, facilitate telehealth, and decrease isolation.

: Support voice-based assistive technology, facilitate telehealth, and decrease isolation. Greater Independence : Reduce reliance on caregivers for daily tasks.

: Reduce reliance on caregivers for daily tasks. Expression: Empower individuals to share their stories and reach their full potential, whether at work, in school, and in their social and personal lives.

The Typical Voiceitt User - Inclusion Criteria

Voiceitt is ideal for individuals who have intentional and intact language, who prefer using their speech over existing AAC systems, but also struggle to be understood by technology or unfamiliar listeners.

Evaluator Demo Account

Starting July 2024, professionals can now access a 3-month trial to explore Voiceitt before introducing it to their clients. This demo includes advanced features, like hands-free recording and integration with Voiceitt for Chrome and virtual meeting platforms.

Professionals who sign up are invited to join a dedicated webinar here during their trial period.

Client Engagement Steps

Set Up a 30-Day Trial: Help clients sign up for the trial at web.voiceitt.com and assist with initial recordings and settings adjustments to enable your client to continue recording outside of your session. Evaluate Voiceitt: After completing the minimum recordings, test Speak and Dictate modes, and collect data on functionality and impact. Fund Voiceitt Subscription: Voiceitt offers various funding support options through employers, school systems, national health organizations, and more. Contact [email protected] to learn more.

Creating Impact

Voiceitt can be more than a communication tool; it's a tool for greater independence in the lives of educators, therapists, students, and clients. The Voiceitt team welcomes its community to share their stories: from therapists who utilize Voiceitt in their practice and from individuals who have experienced the transformative impact of Voiceitt at home, at work, at school, in therapy - and in their daily lives.

For more information on clinical applications and additional areas of impact, reach out to: Voiceitt Head of Community Engagement and Impact: Katie Seaver [email protected] .

ABOUT VOICEITT

Voiceitt's mission is to help people with disabilities live more connected, independent lives. The proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) enables people with speech disabilities to access mainstream voice technologies, communicate by voice, and be understood. Voiceitt has been highlighted in international media, including Forbes, Amazon Science, BBC, and The New York Times. Investors include Cisco Investments, the Amazon Alexa Fund, AARP, and Microsoft's M12. Voiceitt was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Israel with a subsidiary in Stamford, CT.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

For Voiceitt:

Sara Smolley, Co-Founder and Vice President of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Voiceitt, Inc.