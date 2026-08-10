30 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized on Managing Intellectual Property's 2026 'IP Stars' List

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in Managing Intellectual Property magazine's 2026 edition of "IP Stars." In addition, the firm earned recognition in five practice areas: Copyright & Related Rights, Life Sciences Intellectual Property (IP), PTAB Litigation, Trademark Disputes, and Trademark Prosecution.

According to the publication, IP attorneys are recognized "based on a weighted review of information submitted by firms, publicly available information, and market feedback." The key information evaluated includes size and sophistication of workload; experience at the firm, track record, and practices; changes within the firm; and competitor and client feedback.

The Greenberg Traurig shareholders selected as IP Stars for 2026 are:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP