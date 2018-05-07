30 Inspiring Teachers Awarded Classroom Grants by Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash's 2018 Inspiring Futures, Teacher Appreciation campaign honored triple the number of teachers over last year, awarding 30 finalists with classroom grants of between $500 to $1,000 plus Unlimited Wash Club memberships for one year. A list of all the honored teachers' names, schools and cities plus sample stories and photos is available here.

"Teachers are the heroes of society and we're deeply grateful for all that they do to inspire kids across the country," stated John Lai, CEO in a nationwide press release when the nominating period opened on February 26, 2018. "Recognizing these amazing teachers and washing their cars is our small and simple way of saying 'thank you' for all they do to help make the world a brighter place," Lai said.

The company's online portal was flooded with 1,270 teacher nominations between February 26 and April 2, according to Ciera Lopez, a marketing and community relations specialist with Mister Car Wash HQ in Tucson, Arizona.

Nominees were evaluated based on the number of heartfelt submissions received as well as by the nominee's exemplary professionalism and overall impact on their community.

"We are pleased we were able to triple the number of teachers honored this year. In addition, every nominee will receive an individual letter of recognition and a complimentary wash pass from Mister Car Wash," Lopez said.

Lopez stated that Mister Car Wash's annual Teacher Appreciation campaign is an important component of Mister Car Wash's broader Inspiring Futures program, which gives back to communities through grants, scholarships, school supplies and more.

