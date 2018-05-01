30 Luxury, Ready-to-Move-in Residences at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, Officially on the Market

Following the completion of the equally as exquisite Ty Warner Mansion at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Ty Warner now also presents The Residences. Each property incorporates the pinnacle of Mexican artistry and is adorned with handcrafted finishes and individually sourced works of art from the Oaxaca, Chiapas and Guanajuato regions.

The Penthouse Residences are distinguished by spectacular panoramic views, extravagant rooftop terraces, and masterfully appointed interior living spaces and each span over 9,000 sq. ft. The Pool Residences feature top-of-the-line infinity-edged pools, which seemingly vanish into the horizon, and are surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens. Showcasing the finest Mediterranean-Mexican architecture, the Signature Residences are designed as personal sanctuaries that seamlessly transition into beautiful outdoor terraces.

Recently, Las Ventanas al Paraíso presented Arbol, the Resort's newest dining destination with an extraordinary opening night. Set above the new Oasis Pool and Lazy River, Arbol's elevated coastal cuisine showcases the bounty of the sea with delicate Asian influences and a trove of exotic spices from India and the Far East. Homeowners at The Residences can now enjoy this latest signature restaurant in addition to the Resort´s other four dining experiences.

Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate has already sold several units of The Residenes. The social media campaign #OwnYourKeyToParadise also encourages users to share experiences of the luxury seaside lifestyle that only Rosewood Hotels and Resorts can provide.

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 10,000 real estate advisors in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

