30 Million Credit Union Members Are Now Served by AI on the Clutch Platform

Credit unions are consolidating on a single AI partner instead of a stack of single-purpose tools, because Clutch's agents see the whole member relationship and finish what a member asks for rather than routing it to staff.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the AI and software platform built exclusively for credit unions, today announced that 30 million credit union members, roughly one in five members in America, belong to credit unions running AI on the Clutch platform. Six of the ten largest credit unions in the country are Clutch partners. It is the largest deployment of member-facing AI in the credit union industry.

The Industry Is Buying AI the Way It Bought Software

Clutch's AI agents now serve 30 million credit union members - one in five in America. Post this Clutch's AI agents now serve 30 million credit union members - one in five in America.

For three decades, credit unions bought technology one problem at a time: a system for account opening, another for loan origination, another for collections, another for member marketing. Each purchase solved a narrow problem and added an integration, a vendor relationship, and a seam.

The same pattern is now repeating with AI, faster. Single-purpose AI products are already on the market for abandoned applications, payment reminders, onboarding messages, welcome calls, and the call center. A credit union that buys them the way it bought core add-ons will spend the next decade managing a dozen AI vendors, each holding one fragment of the member relationship.

The cost of that mistake is different this time. An agent gets better the more of the relationship it can see. An agent that knows a member started an auto loan application in March, funded it in April, and had income dip in September can act on all three. A dozen agents from a dozen vendors, each holding one piece, cannot. With software, fragmentation added cost. With AI, fragmentation caps how good the AI is allowed to get.

"Two years ago, every credit union executive I met wanted to know whether AI actually worked. Almost nobody asks that anymore. The question now is how many AI vendors they are going to end up managing, and most of the industry is answering it wrong. A member does not experience eleven AI products. A member experiences one credit union," said Nicholas Hinrichsen, co-founder and CEO of Clutch.

Seven Agents, One View of the Member

Clutch runs seven named AI agents across the member lifecycle: intake and remarketing of abandoned applications, origination, activation of new accounts, protection product enrollment, hardship detection during servicing, member assistance and recovery, and re-engagement of dormant relationships. Each agent is specialized. All of them share one view of the member, so a handoff between agents loses nothing and the member never explains their situation twice.

Every agent operates inside the same governance framework: bot disclosure, a human escalation path, complete logging of every member interaction, and a policy the credit union's board has approved.

Clutch's partners hold more than $450 billion in combined assets. In origination, Clutch's agent collects 80% of member documents without staff involvement. In member assistance, partners report a 34% reduction in forward roll rate, and fewer than 1% of conversations escalate because a member objects to speaking with AI.

"We see the same architecture decision in almost every evaluation now. A credit union has three or four AI proposals on the table, one per problem, and no one in the room can answer who is accountable when those agents all talk to the same member in the same week. That question is a lot easier to answer before you sign than after," said Chris Coleman, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Clutch.

Completing the Request, Not Capturing the Intent

"The magic of our AI agents isn't that members can tell us what they need. It's that our agents can act on it," said Chris Coleman, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Clutch.

AI agents are becoming the new interface for credit union members. Instead of going to the website, digital banking, or the mobile app to apply for a loan or open a deposit account, a member can call in and transact through an agent. Clutch's agents capture the intent and use the platform's connections to the LOS and the core, the systems of record, to carry the request through to completion.

Take a member who wants to open a CD and move $15,000 from savings to fund it. Clutch's agents complete the transaction in real time, while the member is still on the call. Or take a member who prefers Spanish, calling on a Sunday afternoon to apply for a loan. Clutch's agents are available around the clock, take the application, and tell the member which stipulations have to be met to approve and fund the loan, with no staff involvement.

Credit Unions Need Capacity More Than They Need Software

Clutch's software business is doubling year over year. Its AI business is growing 450% year over year, faster than the software business it was built on top of. A growing number of credit unions are buying AI first rather than treating it as an add-on to a modernization program. For most institutions, the constraint was never the application form. It was that there were never enough people to follow up on the application, explain the stipulation, make the reminder call, or notice the member who was three weeks from falling behind. Software organizes that work. AI does it.

Governance, Not Technology, Is the Real Constraint

Clutch is a credit union service organization and exclusively serves credit unions. Since the beginning of the year, Hinrichsen has joined 31 credit union board meetings to work with directors on AI governance and strategy, and teaches "AI for Credit Unions" at the Southeastern Regional Credit Union Schools.

"Not one of those 31 board meetings got stuck on whether the technology works," said Hinrichsen. "They get stuck on the questions a board is supposed to ask: who is accountable when an agent talks to a member, what happens when it gets something wrong, how an examiner reviews it, what we have to disclose. Those are the right questions, and the industry does not have enough people helping boards answer them. So we decided to be one of them."

Credit unions evaluating an AI strategy can learn more at www.withclutch.com/solutions/ai-assistants/member-engagement-agents/

About Clutch

Clutch is the AI and software platform built exclusively for credit unions. Seven Clutch AI agents operate across the member lifecycle, from application intake through origination, activation, servicing, and re-engagement. Its Lending Automation System (LAS) combines digital application capture, AI-powered decisioning, and staff workflow tools into a single platform built to do more loans with less work. Clutch serves more than 175 credit unions and 30 million members across the United States, roughly one in five credit union members in America. Clutch is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fintech muscle. Credit union heart.

www.withclutch.com

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