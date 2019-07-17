$30+ Million Delivery Robots Market - Global Outlook 2017-2026 by Number of Wheels, Load Carrying Capacity, Component, Speed Limit, End User
Jul 17, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Delivery Robots - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Delivery Robots is accounted for $ 10.50 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 32.31 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.
The reduction in the cost of last-mile deliveries is the driving factor for the market growth. However, the low speed will affect the operational efficiency and it would result in the high cost of delivery is the major factor hindering the market growth.
The delivery robots are being designed to provide a high-tech autonomous door-to-door delivery service to online shoppers all around the world. The global robotics market is poised for a burgeoned growth and is anticipated to expand significantly till 2021. With the proliferation in the e-commerce industry, the global market of delivery robots is also expected to flourish over the forecast period.
Based on number of wheels covered, 6-wheeled delivery robots can run on different types of terrain in a balanced way. By geography, North America is anticipated to be the largest delivery robots market across the globe over the forecast period. The market of delivery robots in North America is expected to get fuelled from easy availability of hardware and software devices in the country.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Delivery Robots Market, By Number of Wheels
5.1 Introduction
5.2 3 Wheels
5.3 4 Wheels
5.4 6 Wheels
6 Global Delivery Robots Market, By Load Carrying Capacity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 10.01-50.00 Kg
6.3 More Than 50.00 Kg
6.4 Up to 10 Kg
7 Global Delivery Robots Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Computer Vision
7.2.2 Fleet Management Software
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Cameras
7.3.2 Chassis and Motors
7.3.3 Control Systems
7.3.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)
7.3.5 Radars
7.3.6 Ultrasonic/Lidar Sensors
7.3.7 Other Hardwares
8 Global Delivery Robots Market, By Speed Limit
8.1 Introduction
8.2 3 kph to 6 kph
8.3 Higher Than 6 kph
8.4 Up to 3 kph
9 Global Delivery Robots Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Postal
9.5 Retail
9.6 Other End Users
10 Global Delivery Robots Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Amazon Robotics
12.2 Boston Dynamics
12.3 Box Bot
12.4 Eliport
12.5 Jd.Com (Jingdong)
12.6 Kiwi Campus
12.7 Marble
12.8 Nuro
12.9 Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific
12.10 Piaggio Fast Forward
12.11 Robby Technologies
12.12 Robomart
12.13 Savioke
12.14 Starship Technologies
12.15 Teleretail
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ue4suh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article