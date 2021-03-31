30 Million Reasons Why Poly is the Go-To for Crushing Your Calls

The milestone comes amid rapid changes in the marketplace, as businesses transition from on-premise based phone systems to the cloud, and amidst a global pandemic that has exponentially accelerated the adoption and usage of cloud-based services. Poly voice solutions continue to help IT service providers and customers adapt to how and where people work with a full suite of IP desk phones, wireless phones, USB speakerphones, conference phones, analog telephone adapters (ATAs), and installed audio.

Poly's voice solutions feature some of the industry's leading technology in audio innovation, including: smart multi-microphone arrays, HD Voice, Acoustic Fence, and NoiseBlock AI technologies. Poly recently announced its Poly Rove DECT IP phone, the first and only phone solution to exclusively feature built-in Microban antimicrobial product protection, designed to give frontline workers the confidence to collaborate in high-touch work settings.

Poly's line of phones has consistently evolved over time, along with the way we choose to communicate at work. It all started with Polycom's first-ever SoundStation conference phone, which can be found on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. Poly's iconic CCX Series is also the first business media phone of its kind to come with or without a handset, providing the option to be used with a headset or a speakerphone instead.

"Technology has changed drastically over time, but the need for high quality phone systems and the ability to connect are constant," said John Lamarque, vice president and general manager of the voice collaboration and professional headset business unit at Poly. "Poly's mission is to outfit any and every type of workspace with pro-grade audio technology and high-quality phones to meet your needs, wherever that may be, so you can focus on what matters most."

For IT and business leaders, Poly voice solutions provide flexibility. Poly works with more than 60 platforms and service providers, including RingCentral, GoTo by LogMeIn, Vonage, Nextiva, Microsoft Teams, and 8x8, so IT and business leaders have the freedom to pick their partner of choice. Poly management solutions make deployments easy and help remotely troubleshoot an issue to its root cause, without requiring IT to travel beyond the cloud.

Poly is a long-time trusted provider of versatile phone solutions for a wide range of customers, from Fortune 500 companies to non-profit organizations. Now more than ever, as organizations seek to solve the challenges of a hybrid workforce, Poly is leading the way with its innovative pro-grade phone solutions.

Poly's latest phones are designed so you can command the conversation wherever you are:

Office Solutions – Paying homage to the original SoundStation conference phone, Poly has reimagined conference rooms around the world with the Trio C60, a smart conference phone that features expansion microphones for brilliant audio in large and open spaces. The Trio C60 easily pairs with Poly videoconferencing solutions and makes it easy to launch and join meetings, and also features Alexa for Business so you can join a meeting touch-free. Another device that's simple to set up and easy to use in the office is the VVX Series, beautifully designed, IP desk phones that are compatible with almost any platform. The VVX Series features Acoustic Fence technology and blocks out unwanted background noise, so you can sound your best on every call.

– For those working from home, on the road or returning to the office, the Poly Sync Family of smart speakerphones are USB and Bluetooth enabled devices. These beautifully designed smart speakerphones with award-winning audio can be voice activated to join a meeting and are Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified. Essential Workplace Solutions – For critical and essential workplaces, Poly offers the Poly Rove wireless DECT™ IP phones, the first and only phone solution to feature built-in antimicrobial protection from Microban. With Poly Rove, you have the freedom to move around warehouses and shift floors with the confidence to collaborate in high-touch work settings.

"Poly's differentiated range of IP phone devices deliver one of the industry's best audio experiences in the market," said Alaa Saayed, ICT industry director at Frost & Sullivan. "Over time, the company has successfully invigorated its portfolio with the introduction of new desktop models; the delivery of advanced features and capabilities; the partnering with key call control providers; and the implementation of a rock solid endpoint management system that allows businesses to manage, provision and update Poly phones in a streamlined and simplified manner."

For more information on Poly's phone offerings, please visit https://www.poly.com/us/en/products/phones.

