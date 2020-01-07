30 Minute Hit Closes out Year with Record Expansion in U.S., Fundraising Milestone

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 proved to be a ground-breaking year for 30 Minute Hit, an international women's-only kickboxing circuit franchise, as the brand saw steady U.S. growth, record expansion into untapped markets and a $1 million fundraising milestone, among other accomplishments. With continued advancements in technology and new locations in areas like New York City, the brand is starting off 2020 on a high note.

Over the past year, the fitness concept opened eight new locations in the United States and signed an additional 14 development agreements in brand new markets such as Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, Austin, Indianapolis and California. The brand saw the most growth in Texas, adding four additional studios in El Paso, Lubbock, Rockwell and Austin. This growth is expected to continue into the new year, as 30 Minute Hit looks to open 50 new locations in 2020. This includes their biggest development yet – breaking into The Big Apple with a Brooklyn studio.

"Looking back on 2019, it's incredible to see all the advances and milestones our brand has reached," said Jackson Loychuk, 30 Minute Hit Co-Founder and CEO. "This has been the busiest year in our company's history. Our brand has seen the most growth in the U.S. since its founding. We've also signed locations internationally in Saudi Arabia and Ireland. We are thrilled to continue to spread our message of empowerment as we work to positively impact as many women as we can, one punch and kick at a time!"

This breakthrough in growth is thanks to the brand's focus on franchisee support – something it will continue to spotlight in 2020, along with an emphasis on developing new and innovative technology. 30 Minute Hit's charitable efforts will also remain a top priority. In 2019, the company hit a milestone, raising more than $1 million over the last nine years for its annual fundraiser for all women's cancers. This milestone has only fueled the brand to raise even more in 2020.

With more than 70 locations already open internationally, 30 Minute Hit plans to open 50 more studios by the end of 2020, targeting new markets in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The brand, backed by a devoted corporate leadership team, is continuing to look for qualified franchisees to partner with in order to be a source of strength in women's lives.

For more information about the 30 Minute Hit franchise opportunity, visit https://www.my30minutehit.com/.

About 30 Minute Hit

Founded in Vancouver in 2004, 30 Minute Hit is a boutique fitness concept that offers a fun, fast-paced, and convenient boxing and kickboxing circuit for women. An established and award-winning brand, 30 Minute Hit has been recognized by the Canadian Franchise Association and the Franchise Business Review as a top 200 Franchise in 2019. The brand has also been recognized as a top franchise for women. With thousands of clients visiting per week across locations in Canada, the United States, and beyond, 30 Minute Hit provides women with a highly-personalized workout to strengthen their bodies and minds. Headquartered in the same city it was founded, 30 Minute Hit offers franchise partners extensive training and support and the chance to capitalize on an emerging market in the fitness space. For more information about the 30 Minute Hit franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.my30minutehit.com/.

