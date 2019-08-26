30 Minute Hit Named a Top Franchise for Women

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 30 Minute Hit, a national women's kickboxing circuit franchise, was recently named one of the top 50 franchises for women by research firm Franchise Business Review.

The 2019 Top Franchises for Women Report highlights the best opportunities for women in the franchising space based on reviews from actual female franchisees. 30 Minute Hit was honored after the Franchise Business Review surveyed more than 8,800 franchisees from more than 265 leading brands. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.





"We are beyond honored to be named one of the top 50 franchises for women," said Deanna Loychuk, co-founder and President of 30 Minute Hit. "Our franchisees have so much passion and our studios have become a source of strength in women's lives. To see that be recognized is incredible."

More than forty 30 Minute Hit franchisees reviewed the brand, scoring it above average on the Franchise Satisfactory Index in every category, including training and support leadership, core values and general satisfaction. The survey also showed that more than 88 percent of the franchisees are engaged in their business and within the brand, which the company attributes to the dedication their franchisees have.

"The number of women-only offerings in the boutique fitness space is seriously lacking, so it's a very proud moment for us to be recognized as a top franchise for the very community we are working to serve," said Jackson Loychuk, co-founder and CEO. "This ranking further validates our mission to provide female entrepreneurs and clients with a strong, supportive community."

Founded in Vancouver in 2004, 30 Minute Hit has more than 70 locations across Canada and the United States, with expansion into the Middle East and Europe slated for early 2020. Rooted in boxing and kickboxing, 30 Minute Hit offers a safe, comfortable environment that empowers women to reach new peaks of physical and mental strength. In addition to its women-only policy, convenience is another standout feature of 30 Minute Hit. Utilizing a continuous 30-minute circuit, the program works without the confines of a specific class schedule – members can drop in at any time of day at their convenience to experience a wide array of trainer-led drills and exercises, offering quality, one-on-one training in a supportive group, tailored to all fitness levels.

About 30 Minute Hit

Founded in Vancouver in 2004, 30 Minute Hit is a boutique fitness concept that offers a fun, fast-paced, and convenient boxing and kickboxing circuit for women. An established and award winning brand, 30 Minute Hit has been recognized by the Canadian Franchise Association and the Franchise Business Review as a top 200 Franchise in 2019. With thousands of clients visiting per week across locations in Canada, the United States, and beyond, 30 Minute Hit provides women with a highly-personalized workout to strengthen their bodies and minds. Headquartered in the same city it was founded, 30 Minute Hit offers franchise partners extensive training and support and the chance to capitalize on an emerging market in the fitness space. For more information about the 30 Minute Hit franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.my30minutehit.com/

