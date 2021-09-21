30 MW/120 MWh Top Gun Energy Storage Project Begins Commercial Operation

The project is named Top Gun, in honor of the famed naval aviation training program by the same name, previously located at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar adjacent to the energy storage facility. The facility is comprised of over 15,000 lithium-ion batteries installed in custom enclosures. During construction, which began in early 2020, RES received its first UL9540 safety certification on battery storage containers.

"Energy storage projects like Top Gun are helping to accelerate the energy transition and we are delighted to deliver this project to San Diego Gas & Electric," said Tom Duckett, RES President of Development. "We look forward to supporting the project for the next twenty years by providing operations and maintenance services."

"SDG&E has been investing in a variety of energy storage technology for a decade because we recognize the important role it plays in helping to strengthen grid reliability and maximize the use of renewable energy," said SDG&E's Director of Advanced Clean Technology Fernando Valero. "As climate change fuels more extreme weather events, such as record heat waves, energy storage serves as a critical resource to prevent or limit power outages."

About RES

RES is the world's largest independent renewable energy company active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution. At the forefront of the industry for 39 years, RES has delivered more than 21GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and supports an operational asset portfolio exceeding 7GW worldwide for a large client base. Understanding the unique needs of corporate clients, RES has secured 1.8GW of power purchase agreements (PPAs) enabling access to energy at the lowest cost. RES employs more than 3,000 people and is active in 10 countries. For more, visit www.res-group.com.

About San Diego Gas & Electric

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE). For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDG&E), Instagram (@SDG&E) and Facebook .

