30% of California Voters Shut Out of Debates, While Two Parties Battle for Control

Herms for CALI states Independent Candidates Excluded from Major Gubernatorial Stages

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As California's gubernatorial race intensifies, a glaring question is gaining traction: Why are nearly one-third of voters being excluded from the state's most visible debates?

Recent televised debates—including the April 22 event hosted by KTLA and the April 28 debate hosted by CBS—featured multiple Democratic and Republican candidates yet excluded independent candidates entirely.

Lewis Herms is a problem-solver by trade, not a career politician. A California native, he’s spent decades fixing broken systems. This shaped his belief that real leadership means accountability, follow-through, and taking responsibility for outcomes — not excuses. Rebuilding the California Dream is what HERMS FOR CALI is about: restoring trust, fixing what’s broken, and making government work again for California families. HermsforCALI.com.

"There should be at least one No Party Preference Independent Candidate on every debate stage," says Sean Collinson, 2026 candidate for California Lieutenant Governor. "Lewis Herms should have been on that debate stage hosted by CBS."

The numbers tell the story: Republicans are competing for roughly 25% of the electorate, while approximately 30% of Californians who identify as "No Party Preference" have no voice on the debate stage.

Critics say this isn't accidental—it's systemic.

"This is an affront to voters. Polls are shaping the race by excluding candidates rather than measuring them," said Independent gubernatorial candidate Lewis Herms. "Thirty percent of California voters have chosen independence, yet they're treated as if they don't exist. Independent candidates are largely absent from polling instruments. If California is going to change, it starts by giving that 30% a voice."

California has 60 candidates in the primary

Pollsters typically only include what they consider "top tier" or "known" candidates

This creates a self-reinforcing loop: Not in polls means no visibility No visibility means not included in polls



This isn't another conspiracy claim—it's a clear methodology and media gatekeeping concern and American Voters deserve better.

A Silenced Voting Bloc

California has one of the largest independent voting populations in the nation. These voters have deliberately stepped outside the two-party system, yet are routinely excluded from debates, polling, and mainstream coverage.

"Independent Candidates" are excluded in the polls, because 'Independent Voters' flatly accept the treatment they receive." Mark Abrahams (FAKENEWS7NY), former MSM engineer for almost 50 years, 43 years with ABC NEWS in New York, and now an independent journalist exposing the brainwashing and blatant agenda of the MSM, states, "After decades of campaign, debate, and election coverage the voting public has been brainwashed into believing that:

A. There are only 2 parties

B. Voting Independent only draws votes away from viable candidates

C. Voters need not go to the polls, because their votes don't matter, because the race is already over.

"Independent Voters need to take control of their RIGHTS by boycotting the MSM, and especially their sponsors, until they give equal visibility to ALL candidates. Independent Voters need to file written complaints with the FCC, against each and every station that fails to comply with the FCC's Rule of equal time to ALL Candidates, no matter their party affiliation. This is OUR COUNTRY, and it's incumbent on ALL OF US to take it back from the POWERS THAT BE, and elect representatives who represent their constituents, not the people who pay for their campaigns.

"Lewis Herms has ranked at the top every time he's been included in the polls, but he has been excluded from the big polls and thus the debates. The real barrier isn't support for the candidates; it's access and inclusion. Give the independent candidates a voice and let's run a fair campaign representative of the voters." says Abrahams.

A Self-Reinforcing System

Critics point to a closed loop:

No debate access means limited visibility

Limited visibility means exclusion from polls

Poll exclusion is their justification for continued exclusion

That's distortion. The result is a perpetual two-party system that dominates regardless of voter sentiment.

As the primary approaches, the issue is becoming unavoidable: Can California claim a fair election if 30% of its voters are shut out before the conversation begins? For many, the answer is no.

ABOUT LEWIS HERMS FOR GOVERNOR

Lewis Herms is a 2026 California gubernatorial candidate focused on transparency, accountability, and restoring power to citizens. Dubbed the Anti-politician, Herms stands for the elimination of waste, inefficiencies, fraud, corruption, human and child trafficking, and bringing common sense back to California.

Learn more: HermsforCali.com

Follow: Facebook.com/SBGovernment

SOURCE Herms for CALI