30% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Private Security Services Market | Segmented by End-user, Service, and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio

30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for private security services in Europe. Market growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. European countries such as France and the UK have been witnessing a rise in the terror threats from various terror groups recently. Europe witnessed the largest number of right-wing attacks in the last 2 decades. These factors will facilitate the private security services market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for more insights on the market share of various regions

One of the key factors driving growth in the private security services market is rapid urbanization. The movement of people to urban areas has increased in the last few decades. The shift is more prominent in emerging economies, as most people find better employment opportunities in urban areas compared with rural areas. The growth of the urban population will increase the construction of residential and commercial complexes in urban areas, which will necessitate the need for private security services. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Nigeria will contribute significantly to the growth of the urban population between 2020 and 2050. The growth of the urban population will also necessitate the need for advanced security measures in cities to curb criminal activities. Hence, rapid urbanization will increase the demand for private security services, which will drive the growth of the global private security services market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

The shortage of private security personnel will be a major challenge for the private security services market during the forecast period. The demand for private security services is increasing significantly due to the rapid growth of the urban population across the world. However, private security service providers are facing a shortage of skilled private security personnel, which affects their financial health. This is a challenge for the growth of the market as the expansion of private security services is dependent on manned guarding. Factors such as a lack of career path, the disparity in pay packages, and long working hours are leading to the shortage of private security personnel across the world. The shortage of security personnel is raising the cost of labor, which is increasing the cost of private security services for clients. Hence, the shortage of private security personnel is a challenge for vendors across the world.

Private Security Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the private security services market by End-user (industrial, residential, financial institutions, and others), Service (manned guarding, electronic security services, and cash services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The private security services market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial segment is the largest adopter of security services such as manned guarding and electronic security systems. Rising urbanization and the increasing population are creating significant demand for various products, which is leading to an increase in the number of manufacturing activities globally. The rising manufacturing output is the result of the expansion of manufacturing plants, which is creating significant demand for private security services.

Download this Private Security Services Market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market

Global Generation Management Systems Market

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Private Security Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 53.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT Inc., Allied Universal, GardaWorld Security Corp., ISS AS, Loomis AB, Monitronics International Inc., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, and SIS Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio