30% of International Sales at Risk According to New BlueSnap Study

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, a payment company helping businesses accept payments in over 200 geographies, today released findings on how businesses approach cross-border payments. The survey highlights the drastic losses in sales and revenue and hefty expenses companies can incur if they do not optimize how they process payments on goods and services sold internationally.

The new study, conducted in conjunction with Pulse, found that 68 percent of companies that sell to international customers are processing payments "cross-border" – meaning that they are processing payments in the country or region where their business is located rather than where the customer is located. This can result in dramatically lower payment authorizations rates. According to the study, 41 percent of companies reported payment authorization rates of 70 percent or less, meaning businesses could be losing more than 30 percent of their international sales.

Another consequence of processing payments "cross-border" is incurring significant cross-border and foreign exchange fees applied to both businesses and potentially their customers for each transaction. Cross-border fees can add more than 1 percent to the payment processing cost for each transaction.

With the Bank of England reporting that cross-border payment volumes will reach $250 trillion by 2027, the importance of updating and optimizing wholesale and retail payments for an increasingly globalized ecommerce market has never been more apparent.

Less visible is the tremendous technical debt businesses are saddled with – 80 percent of businesses are managing 2 or more payment providers to facilitate international sales, with more than 30 percent managing four or more payment providers. Business leaders report challenges with keeping all the payment integrations up to date, managing multiple vendor relationships and inconsistency of capabilities across payment integrations. In fact, almost half of businesses estimate that they've lost up to 10% of revenue by not offering the right payment options.

"We see businesses struggling every day with cross-border payments. They often don't understand the dramatic impact their current payment choices are having on sales and costs," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO at BlueSnap. "We help businesses every day with a better way to serve international customers while increasing sales, reducing costs and eliminating technical debt."

To review the full report, please visit https://bit.ly/3iWoLgg.

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap helps businesses accept payments globally. Our All-In-One Payment Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 45+ countries, 110+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

SOURCE BlueSnap

Related Links

https://home.bluesnap.com/

