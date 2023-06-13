30 Seconds® Teams Up with the Renovation Husbands to Help Homeowners 'One Up the Block' in Time for Summer Outdoor Season

Leading Outdoor Cleaning Brand and Popular DIY Duo Join Forces to Share Tips and Prizes That Will Transform Your Outdoor Areas into Spaces the Whole Neighborhood Will Enjoy

GURNEE, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than ever, homeowners are caught in an endless game of home improvement 'one upmanship' with their neighbors. But no matter who ends up on top, the results are the same – beautiful spaces the whole block can appreciate.

With summer right around the corner, 30 Seconds®, the leading multi-surface outdoor cleaning brand, is helping homeowners "One Up the Block" with helpful tips and tools to turn your backyard space into the belle of the block. 30 Seconds has teamed up with popular social media DIYers and home improvement experts Stephen and David St. Russell, known as the Renovation Husbands, to peel back the curtain on how you can uplevel your outdoor areas with simple, fast, and effective products that won't break the bank.

"Keeping our outdoor space fresh and clean is something we take pride in, especially when we love entertaining friends and family during the summertime," said Stephen and David St. Russell. "30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner is our go-to product when in need of a quick refresh of our outdoor space. It's amazing how fast our hard surfaces go from looking grimy and dull to brand new."

30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner® is a powerful and easy-to-use, concentrated formula that cleans stains caused by algae, mold, mildew, dirt, and grime across a variety of surfaces from decks, fences, siding, patios and more.

Pro-Tips from Renovation Husbands
For fans who are interested in sprucing up their outdoor space just in time for summer entertaining, Stephen and David recommend these easy tips:

  • It's all about the deck: While we love a good power washing video, we are cautious of power washing our wood deck. Not only can the pressure cause damage to the wood surface, but there is an easier way. We use 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner® on our deck with a simple spray and rinse to quickly see the impressive results. Then we add a new coat of UV protection just in time for the summer rays.
  • Keep it clean: Brick and stone walkways (and even patios) deserve attention too. Every couple of months create a fresh edge, remove any weeds or encroaching plants, apply outdoor cleaner, and finish with a quick rinse. Adding this to your outdoor maintenance routine will ensure that your walkways and patios remain clean, safe, and inviting for both you and your guests.
  • Reconsider all that grass: Do you have a name for that strip of grass in between the sidewalk and street? We decided to take that mostly neglected "Hell Strip" of crab grass and turn it into something beautiful. Rather than doubling down on the perfect lawn, we created a native plant garden. We hope these new plantings will not only provide food and shelter for wildlife but also offer a beautiful surprise for our neighbors and anyone passing by.
  • Level up with lighting: Uplighting your landscaping brings your space to the next level. Solar lighting is a simple and affordable way to make a big visual impact. We use a low-voltage system because it's easy to install, safe and provides consistent lighting all year round.
  • Share the neighborhood pride: New neighbor in town? Nothing says 'Welcome' like a new outdoor plant. Whether a potted arrangement of annuals for the front porch or something from your very own garden, this small gesture will make an impact while improving curb appeal.

30 Seconds 'One Up the Block' Sweepstakes
Ready to one up your block? 30 Seconds is kicking off a playful summer of "one-upping" with a sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes worth up to $5,000. Fans can visit 30 Seconds Cleaners on Instagram and Facebook and follow these simple steps* below to enter until June 30, 2023:

  1. Follow @30SecondsCleaners on Instagram or 30SecondsCleanerUSA on Facebook.
  2. Tag a friend or neighbor who would love a refresh of their outdoor spaces as a comment to 30 Seconds' sweepstake post.
  3. Include #OneUpTheBlockSweepstakes in your comment.

One grand prize winner will receive a check in the amount of $3,500 and three first prize winners will receive a check in the amount of $500. If you thought your neighbors' outdoor space was better than yours, just imagine what you could do with some cash to really create the outdoor oasis of your dreams.

To purchase 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner and other valuable products that can help you "One Up the Block," visit your local home projects store like Lowe's or Home Depot or shop online at Amazon.

ABOUT 30 SECONDS®:
30 Seconds® launched in 1977 and provides powerful outdoor cleaning solutions that are easy to use, fast-acting and gives instant results. From decks and patios to concrete and siding, 30 Seconds has built an amazing track record helping people clean outdoor spaces and improve their curb appeal. The brand's simple solutions erase stains from algae, mold, mildew, dirt, and grime. 30 Seconds is made and manufactured in the United States and is safe to use around plants and landscaping. Learn more at www.30SecondsCleaners.com.

ABOUT RENOVATION HUSBANDS:
Stephen & David St. Russell are a husband-husband design/build team with a passion for challenging projects. After completing their first DIY project together in 2012 they spent the following decade honing their skills and building their portfolio. Together, they combine their backgrounds in architectural design and project management to transform spaces with their own hands. Their current project and home is an 1894 Boston Victorian which they document on their social media and blog, Renovation Husbands.

*No purchase necessary. Ends 6/30/23. 50 US/DC res, 18+. For complete rules, visit https://rules.dja.com/oneuptheblocksweepstakes.

