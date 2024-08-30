30 Stores in Texas - Rally House Opens First Austin Area Location

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is excited to announce the official opening of its first location near Austin, Texas, at Lakeline Mall. As the company's 30th store in the Lone Star State, Rally House Lakeline Mall is set to become the premier destination for Longhorns fans and local sports enthusiasts alike to find officially licensed merchandise and team gear. Find Rally House Lakeline Mall on the lower level of the mall, across from Dillard's Women's and Zales Jewelers.

Rally House has had Austin on their radar for years and could not be more excited to open their doors to sports fans and residents of the Austin community. "We are always looking to expand in Texas and extend our reach to some of the most passionate sports fans in the country. Rally House Lakeline Mall provides students, alumni, and residents in Austin the outlet to shop the best selection of officially licensed sports apparel and merchandise around," says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. "Rally House is ready to go for the Longhorns first season in the SEC!" Johnson added.

Rally House Lakeline Mall is thrilled to offer an extensive selection of Texas Longhorns merchandise, making it the ultimate shopping destination for University of Texas fans. Whether you're looking for apparel, accessories, or home décor, you'll find everything you need to support the Longhorns in style. In addition to UT gear, customers can expect to find even more teams to shop in-store like the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Austin FC, San Antonio Spurs, and other various Texas college teams. Shoppers will be happy to find top-tier brands featuring their favorite team's marks such as New Era, Nike, Antigua, Mitchell & Ness, Starter, and '47, among others.

Right in time for Longhorns football season to kick off, the staff at Rally House Lakeline Mall is eager to welcome customers in-store to shop their outrageous product selection. Customers can visit Rally House Lakeline Mall store page and follow the Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

