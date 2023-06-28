30 Year Anniversary of Vietnamese Music Entertainment Sponsored by Images Luxury Nail Lounge

News provided by

Images Luxury Nail Lounge

28 Jun, 2023, 23:56 ET

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years of producing music entertainment for Vietnamese communities across North America, Saigon Golden Horse production's "Thirty Years Saigon Entertainment," two live music extravaganzas at Pechanga Resort Casino on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7pm and at San Jose Theaters on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7pm sponsored by Images Luxury Nail Lounge of Irvine, CA.

Lien Pham, the founder of Saigon Golden Horse, has been the wizard behind these incredible events. Mrs. Pham is one of the original producers who gave Vietnamese vocal artists from Vietnam, Canada, and the U.S opportunities to perform on a world stage like Las Vegas and Atlantic City but she is one of the few who have lasted this long. Although Mrs. Pham was a restaurateur and owned several restaurants in Atlantic City for 47 years, her passion was always in entertainment. Over the years, she has helped pave the road for many renowned global superstars that we all know today.

Throughout her many years as a producer of over 100 shows, Mrs. Pham has faced many challenges. She didn't allow political differences nor competition in the industry to stop her. She has always stayed focus on her passion and love of entertainment. Her heart has always steered her in the right direction as she gave back to her community. In exchange for her CDs and DVDs, she, along with Images Luxury Nail Lounge and many donors, have raised over $500,000 in donations and have provided over 10 surgeries to help cure children with disability, heart conditions, eyesight, and other various medical conditions.

Ms. Pham says this 30th Anniversary show is about her celebrating those around her who have helped her throughout the years. She is grateful for her supporters and sponsor like Images Luxury Nail Lounge, staff, family, friends, guests and performers. She doesn't plan to stop show business anytime soon and wants to continue to create new opportunities for young artists around the world until she dies. When she sees her audience's reaction after all the grueling, hard work, and planning, she smiles and thinks it was all worth it.

If you would like to attend "Thirty Years Saigon Entertainment," the live shows, please call (714) 982-6666

For Pechanga Resort Casino on Saturday, July 8, 2023 go online at casinoentertainment.shop
Address: 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula, CA 92592.

For San Jose Theaters on Sunday, July 9, 2023, go online at www.sanjosetheaters.org
Address: 255 Almaden Blvd., San Jose, CA 95110

Note: Tickets purchased are non-refundable or exchangeable.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge was established in 2014 and now has 6 prime locations in Southern California. With our state-of-the-art interior and professional-grade cosmetic procedures, each Images location offers a unique experience. Images Luxury Nail Lounge is ranked the 24th "Top Company" in Los Angeles and the 253rd "Fastest Growing Businesses in the Country" by Inc. Magazine's Top 500 for 2017.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge is now offering both lucrative partnership and investment opportunities nationwide. So, if you are interested in establishing your own luxury salon with the benefit of a well-established support system and a recognizable brand, please call 949-999-0888 or visit http://www.imagesnaillounge.com

SOURCE Images Luxury Nail Lounge

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.