30-Year Investment Expert Launches Free FiscaleFit Software Bundle For Young Professionals During July Financial Freedom Month

MIAMI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treece Financial Group (TFG) launches free FiscaleFit software bundle to give young professionals access to the industry's top financial tools in time for July Financial Freedom Month. As we celebrate our nation's founding principles, and honor the courageous men and women who protect it, FiscaleFit promises the freedom to access the best investment software in the industry with no requirement for a minimum balance or assets under management, TFG announced today.

FiscaleFit's entry level bundle provides access to as many as five individual software products like AdviceWorks, used for budgeting, and 401(k) Optimizer, which helps clients manage and maximize their company sponsored retirement plan. The first year is free, and it is only $25 per month after that.

There is also an upgrade called FiscaleFit Go Pro that offers access to more investment tools including reports from Morningstar and additional investment coaching. FiscaleFit Go Pro offers access to $9,000 in software that has only been affordable to the wealthiest investors for $150 per month.

"FiscaleFit is a groundbreaking investment software bundle that makes it easy and affordable for young professionals to make their own investments and manage their assets," says David Treece, a 30-year veteran of the financial services industry and CEO of Treece Financial Group. "We are launching FiscaleFit during Financial Freedom Month because people need to know about financial tools now more than ever in order to invest and make good financial decisions."

With 30 years of experience, David Treece works as a fee-based investment advisor representative who is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciar y. Treece is an expert in retirement planning and can advise on investments, insurances, income planning, tax planning, beneficiaries, emergency document rerieval, information security, estate planning, issues related to health and wellness, aging in place, and senior well-being. David is the head of Treece Financial Group. He works with clients to evaluate alternative, adaptive strategies that reduce risk and achieve their financial goals. Treece holds life, health, and annuity insurance licenses as well as series 6, 22, 52 62, 63, and 65 securities registrations, and has an MBA.

