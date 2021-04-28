30 Years / 30 Movies / 15 Days Virtual Festival- Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Announces Movie Lineup

Festival Opens May 19th 2021.

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival

Apr 28, 2021, 08:30 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual 30th Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival (SVJFF) opens May 19June 2 presenting feature films and documentaries from Italy, Poland, USA ,Canada, Israel, Germany, France, Brazil, Norway and Austria.

Tickets to an impressive slate of American and International films are now available at www.svjff.org 

Koret Foundation Presents The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival

"This year's Festival will be streaming 100% of our films online. Our audience will be able to view all 30 films from the safety and comfort of their homes." said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director.

In addition, there will be a number of post-film Zoom discussions with directors, writers, producers and other film talent. Information and screening dates are available on the Festival website, www.svjff.org.

Opening Night Movies will feature two great documentary films:

AULCIE:
The inspiring story of Aulcie Perry, a basketball legend who led the team Maccabi Tel Aviv to an upset win in the European Championship.

RUTH: JUSTICE GINSBURG IN HER OWN WORDS
Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells the story of her journey to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Following these two films, there will be separate interviews with Aulcie Perry and Ruth Bader Ginsburg's daughter, Jane Ginsburg. The first screenings of these films are available on Wednesday, May 19 at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm.

The Centerpiece event  FROM SLAVERY TO FREEDOM  portrays the story of Soviet "Refuseniks" through the prism of Natan Sharansky's biography.
Following the film, there will be an Interview with Natan Sharansky

On Closing Night , SVJFF will present the film HOWIE MANDEL: BUT, ENOUGH ABOUT ME  This revealing documentary follows the life and career of the veteran comedian, actor, and producer, known for comedic genius and his battle with OCD.

Following the film, there will be an interview with Howie Mandel and the director Barry Avrich.

The festival will also feature a Tribute to the Talented Israeli Actress Shira Haas (known for the Netflix series Shtisel and the film Unorthodox) with two films in which she stars:
Asia and Broken Mirrors.

SVJFF received a major two-year sponsorship from the San Francisco-based Koret Foundation. "We are extremely grateful to the Koret Foundation for this support," said Shelef, "and we are proud that the complete name for 2020 and 2021 is 'The Koret Foundation Presents the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival.'"

The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Mission is to "…showcase Jewish culture, traditions and humor and spark dialogue around entertainment, art, politics, society and global issues".
The SVJFF plans to be back in theaters when it is safe to do so.

Following is a complete list of the 2021 SVJFF films including the beginning viewing date and start time. Detailed descriptions are available via the svjff.org web site.

Each film will be available for viewing for 72 hours, starting the film's scheduled time.

Day

Date

Time

Title

Weds

19-May

6:00 PM

Aulcie

Weds

19-May

8:30 PM

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in her Own Words

Thursday

20-May

6:00 PM

They ain't ready for me

Thursday

20-May

8:30 PM

Thou Shalt Not Hate

Friday

21-May

1:00 PM

My Dearest Enemy

Friday

21-May

3:00 PM

Til Kingdom Comes

Saturday

22-May

6:00 PM

Asia

Saturday

22-May

8:30  PM

Broken Mirrors

Sunday

23-May

4:00  PM

Sky Raiders - Family movie

Sunday

23-May

6:30  PM

Kiss me Kosher

Monday

24-May

6:00 PM

The Starry Sky

Monday

24-May

8:30 PM

Outremont and the Hasidim

Tuesday

25-May

6:00 PM

Hate Among Us

Tuesday

25-May

8:30 PM

Saul & Ruby's Holocaust Survivor Band

Weds

26-May

6:00 PM

Antisemitism

Weds

26-May

8:30 PM

Honorable Men

Thursday

27-May

6:00 PM

From Slavery To freedom

Thursday

27-May

8:30 PM

Leaving Paradise

Friday

28-May

1:00 PM

UnReined 

Friday

28-May

3:00  PM

If you see my mother

Saturday

29-May

6:00  PM

Soros

Saturday

29-May

8:30 PM

Forgiveness

Sunday

30-May

4:00 PM

The crossing

Sunday

30-May

6:30 PM

Here we are

Monday

31-May

      6:00 PM

 

Love it was not

Monday

31-May

8:30  PM

Radical Obsession

Tuesday

1-Jun

6:00 PM

My Name is Sara

Tuesday

1-Jun

8:30 PM

A crime on the Bayou

Weds

2-Jun

6:00 PM

Breaking Bread

Weds

2-Jun

8:30 PM

Howie Mandel: But, enough about me

