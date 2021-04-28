30 Years / 30 Movies / 15 Days Virtual Festival- Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Announces Movie Lineup

"This year's Festival will be streaming 100% of our films online. Our audience will be able to view all 30 films from the safety and comfort of their homes." said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director.

In addition, there will be a number of post-film Zoom discussions with directors, writers, producers and other film talent. Information and screening dates are available on the Festival website, www.svjff.org.

Each film will be available for viewing for 72 hours, starting the film's scheduled time.

Opening Night Movies will feature two great documentary films:

AULCIE:

The inspiring story of Aulcie Perry, a basketball legend who led the team Maccabi Tel Aviv to an upset win in the European Championship.

RUTH: JUSTICE GINSBURG IN HER OWN WORDS

Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells the story of her journey to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Following these two films, there will be separate interviews with Aulcie Perry and Ruth Bader Ginsburg's daughter, Jane Ginsburg. The first screenings of these films are available on Wednesday, May 19 at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm.

The Centerpiece event FROM SLAVERY TO FREEDOM portrays the story of Soviet "Refuseniks" through the prism of Natan Sharansky's biography.

Following the film, there will be an Interview with Natan Sharansky

On Closing Night , SVJFF will present the film HOWIE MANDEL: BUT, ENOUGH ABOUT ME This revealing documentary follows the life and career of the veteran comedian, actor, and producer, known for comedic genius and his battle with OCD.

Following the film, there will be an interview with Howie Mandel and the director Barry Avrich.

The festival will also feature a Tribute to the Talented Israeli Actress Shira Haas (known for the Netflix series Shtisel and the film Unorthodox) with two films in which she stars:

Asia and Broken Mirrors.

SVJFF received a major two-year sponsorship from the San Francisco-based Koret Foundation. "We are extremely grateful to the Koret Foundation for this support," said Shelef, "and we are proud that the complete name for 2020 and 2021 is 'The Koret Foundation Presents the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival.'"

The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Mission is to "…showcase Jewish culture, traditions and humor and spark dialogue around entertainment, art, politics, society and global issues".

The SVJFF plans to be back in theaters when it is safe to do so.

Following is a complete list of the 2021 SVJFF films including the beginning viewing date and start time. Detailed descriptions are available via the svjff.org web site.

Day Date Time Title Weds 19-May 6:00 PM Aulcie Weds 19-May 8:30 PM Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in her Own Words Thursday 20-May 6:00 PM They ain't ready for me Thursday 20-May 8:30 PM Thou Shalt Not Hate Friday 21-May 1:00 PM My Dearest Enemy Friday 21-May 3:00 PM Til Kingdom Comes Saturday 22-May 6:00 PM Asia Saturday 22-May 8:30 PM Broken Mirrors Sunday 23-May 4:00 PM Sky Raiders - Family movie Sunday 23-May 6:30 PM Kiss me Kosher Monday 24-May 6:00 PM The Starry Sky Monday 24-May 8:30 PM Outremont and the Hasidim Tuesday 25-May 6:00 PM Hate Among Us Tuesday 25-May 8:30 PM Saul & Ruby's Holocaust Survivor Band Weds 26-May 6:00 PM Antisemitism Weds 26-May 8:30 PM Honorable Men Thursday 27-May 6:00 PM From Slavery To freedom Thursday 27-May 8:30 PM Leaving Paradise Friday 28-May 1:00 PM UnReined Friday 28-May 3:00 PM If you see my mother Saturday 29-May 6:00 PM Soros Saturday 29-May 8:30 PM Forgiveness Sunday 30-May 4:00 PM The crossing Sunday 30-May 6:30 PM Here we are Monday 31-May 6:00 PM Love it was not Monday 31-May 8:30 PM Radical Obsession Tuesday 1-Jun 6:00 PM My Name is Sara Tuesday 1-Jun 8:30 PM A crime on the Bayou Weds 2-Jun 6:00 PM Breaking Bread Weds 2-Jun 8:30 PM Howie Mandel: But, enough about me

