30 Years After the Passing of Daddy Bruce Randolph, His Legacy of Feeding Families on Thanksgiving Is in Jeopardy Due to Lack of Funding. Epworth Foundation Issues an Urgent Call for Donations

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With just one week left before the annual Denver Feed-A-Family event in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph, the Epworth Foundation faces a critical shortfall in funding. To meet its ambitious goal of providing 7,500 Thanksgiving meal baskets, the organization needs to raise $400,000 but is far short of its goal. This significant gap puts thousands of families at risk of going without a meal this holiday season.

This year's theme, "One Community, One Family," embodies the foundation's mission to bring nourishment and unity to those most in need. However, with funding levels far below what's necessary, the Epworth Foundation urgently appeals to the community for help.

"We are at a crossroads," said Xiomara Yanique, Program Director at the Epworth Foundation. "Without immediate support, we risk leaving many families without a Thanksgiving meal this year. Every dollar counts, and time is running out."

The average cost of a meal basket is $55, which includes everything needed for a family meal serving 4-5 people. With current funding, the organization will be able to serve fewer than 1,000 families. The Epworth Foundation calls on local businesses, philanthropists, and community members to step in and help bridge this critical gap. Donations of any size are urgently needed and can be made directly on the foundation's website.

A Call for Unity from Denver's Mayor

Denver's Mayor, Mike Johnston, expressed his concern and support for the initiative: "The Denver Feed-A-Family event has been a vital source of hope and comfort for our city's most vulnerable families. I urge everyone to contribute. Together, we can ensure no family goes without a meal this Thanksgiving."

How You Can Help

Donate Today: Visit www.epworthfoundation.org to make a contribution. You can sponsor one or more meal baskets or give any amount to help cover the cost of these essential meal kits.





Visit www.epworthfoundation.org to make a contribution. You can sponsor one or more meal baskets or give any amount to help cover the cost of these essential meal kits. Participate in Giving Tuesday: Join our community effort to honor Daddy Bruce Randolph's legacy by supporting the cost of meal baskets for families in need.





Join our community effort to honor Daddy Bruce Randolph's legacy by supporting the cost of meal baskets for families in need. Volunteer: There are still opportunities to lend a hand on distribution day, November 23rd .

For more information or to donate, please visit www.epworthfoundation.org.

Contact for Media:

Jackie Perry

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 904.866.3828

SOURCE The Epworth Foundation