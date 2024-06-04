30 Years of Actionable Insights: Celebrating Stax's Milestones and Commitment to Client and Employee Success

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, is celebrating its 30-year anniversary of delivering data-driven insights to clients and fostering exceptional career opportunities for its employees. Founded in 1994, Stax has achieved significant milestones over the past three decades including securing a recent platform investment, expanding into the U.K. and EMEA markets, and broadening its product offerings.

By expanding and enhancing its offerings across the private equity investment lifecycle, Stax partners with mid-market firms to deliver higher EBITDA performance through its Value Creation and Growth Strategy engagements. Stax also collaborates with equity sponsors, management teams, and banking clients on sell-side processes, facilitating successful capital raises and exits while providing post-close guidance and growth plans for management teams. Additionally, Stax now integrates ESG advisory services into its commercial solutions throughout the investment lifecycle.

"For three decades, Stax has been dedicated to providing data-driven insights to our private equity clients. Our firm has been purposefully built to cater exclusively to the needs of private equity investors throughout every stage of ownership, with our offerings and go-to-market aligned with the PE investment lifecycle," stated Paul Edwards, Global Practice Leader. "As Stax embarks on a period of rapid growth, encompassing expansion across geographies and broadening our offerings, it is paramount that our entire operation evolves in a manner that preserves our industry-leading commitment to client-centricity. We remain steadfast in our pledge to deliver data-driven content to our clients, serving as trusted partners in their success."

"On the occasion of our 30th anniversary of delivering actionable insights across the private equity investment ecosystem, I want to extend my gratitude to our valued clients for their partnership," said Jayson Traxler, CEO. "I also deeply appreciate our dedicated employees worldwide. I am continually impressed by their commitment to client satisfaction, their willingness to go above and beyond, and their support for each other. At Stax, our unique apprenticeship model underscores our focus on mentorship, professional growth, and building careers. I applaud our current team and eagerly anticipate the remarkable growth that lies ahead."

As Stax celebrates its 30-year milestone of delivering actionable insights, the company is thrilled to celebrate this incredible journey alongside its valued clients and dedicated employees, both past and present. Explore Stax 30 to discover how the firm is not only fulfilling but also expanding its distinctive value proposition and commitment to its clients and employees.

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and the events ecosystem. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

