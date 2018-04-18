30 Years of Providing Academic Excellence to the Southwest Region

Launched in Japan 60 years ago, Kumon established its first North American office in Los Angeles in 1983. As success and demand continued to grow, additional branch offices were opened throughout the country. A northeast presence was established in New Jersey in 1986 and the Houston branch office was established in 1988 to support the heartland of the country.

"We are extremely proud to be one of the original branch offices opened in the United States and for the opportunity to have served families across the southwest for the past 30 years," says Yasu Tanigawa, Houston branch manager for Kumon North America. "It was our founder's mission to provide as many children as possible with an academic advantage and love for learning. We wouldn't be able to do that without the support we've received from communities across our branch."

The branch office supports the franchise operations of 101 Kumon Centers in Louisiana and Texas, which serve nearly 18,000 math and reading subject enrollments.

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

Discover how Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions. www.kumonfranchise.com

