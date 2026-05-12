$300,000 Settlement Reached in Serious Dog Bite Case in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury attorneys John J. Malm and Jason Schneider of John J. Malm & Associates have secured a $300,000 policy limits settlement on behalf of a client who suffered severe hand injuries following a violent dog attack in Elgin.

The incident occurred while our client was walking his German Shepherd along a residential roadway that lacked sidewalks. According to the facts developed during the claim, two pit bulls suddenly ran out of the defendant's home and aggressively approached. In an attempt to protect his own dog, the client tried to separate dogs, at which point he was attacked by the pit bulls.

The attack resulted in significant injuries to the client's hand and fingers, requiring surgical intervention to repair damage caused by the bites. The injuries were both physically traumatic and functionally impairing, affecting the client's ability to use his hand in daily activities.

Local animal control authorities responded to the incident. Following an investigation, the dog owner was cited, and both pit bulls involved in the attack were officially declared dangerous animals under applicable regulations. These findings played a critical role in establishing liability and supporting the client's claim.

Attorneys Malm and Schneider pursued compensation through the homeowner's insurance policy covering the dog owner. After presenting evidence of the severity of the injuries, liability, and long-term impact on the client's life, they successfully obtained the full policy limits of $300,000.

"This was a deeply traumatic event for our client," said John J. Malm. "He was simply out walking his dog when he was forced into a situation where he had to defend himself and his pet from an unprovoked attack. The injuries he sustained were serious and required surgery. We are pleased to have secured the maximum available insurance recovery to help him move forward."

Dog attacks remain a significant public safety issue, and certain breeds are statistically associated with more severe injuries. Pit bulls, in particular, have been widely documented in both medical literature and public safety data as being responsible for a disproportionate number of serious and fatal dog attacks. Their strength, bite force, and tenacity can result in catastrophic injuries when attacks occur.

While any dog can bite under certain circumstances, cases involving pit bulls often involve more severe trauma, including crushing injuries, deep tissue damage, and complex surgical repairs. These factors can increase both the physical and financial toll on victims, making legal representation critical in ensuring fair compensation.

In this case, the absence of proper containment measures by the dog owner contributed directly to the attack. Responsible pet ownership includes securing animals within the home or yard and preventing them from roaming freely, particularly in areas where pedestrians may be present.

Attorney Malm emphasized the importance of accountability in such cases. "Dog owners have a clear responsibility to control their animals and prevent them from harming others," he said. "When that responsibility is ignored, the consequences can be devastating. Our role is to make sure victims are protected and that negligent parties are held accountable."

Another important aspect highlighted by this case is the role of homeowner's insurance in covering liability for dog bites. Many homeowners are unaware that their insurance policies may provide coverage for injuries caused by their pets. This coverage can be essential in compensating victims for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

"At the same time, this case underscores why having adequate insurance coverage is so important," Malm added. "Homeowners need to understand that they can be held financially responsible for injuries caused by their animals. Proper insurance coverage not only protects them, but also ensures that victims have a path to recovery."

Dog bite claims can be complex, involving medical evidence, liability determinations, and insurance negotiations. In this case, the team worked closely with their client to document the extent of the injuries, coordinate with medical providers, and build a compelling claim for full compensation. The legal team's approach focused not only on achieving a strong financial outcome but also on minimizing stress for the client during a difficult time.

"Not all law firms approach dog bite cases the same way, especially when it comes to serious, high-value, or catastrophic injury claims," he said. "Some firms are built to move cases quickly. Others take time to fully develop, litigate, and maximize them. We take pit bull and dog attack cases very seriously because these incidents can change lives in an instant. Our firm is committed to standing up for victims, pursuing full and fair compensation, and making sure their voices are heard."

He continued, "No one should have to endure what our client went through in this case. When dog owners fail to take proper precautions, we will step in and advocate aggressively on behalf of those who are injured."

The $300,000 settlement represents the full limits of the dog owner's homeowner's insurance coverage and the maximum recovery available under the policy. While no financial award can fully undo the harm caused by such an attack, the recovery will help the client address ongoing medical expenses, compensate for the significant injuries suffered, and provide a measure of accountability and justice.

John J. Malm & Associates is an Illinois personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals injured due to negligence, including victims of dog bites and animal attacks. The firm has obtained some of the highest recoveries in Illinois for dog bite and animal attack victims and has built a strong reputation for handling serious, high-value injury claims. With a long track record of securing meaningful results, the firm is committed to providing attentive, client-focused representation while aggressively pursuing maximum compensation for its clients.

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