300 Below Named Innovation of the Year in Midwest Manufacturing Technology

DECATUR, Ill. and CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mHUB and MxD named 300 Below, Inc. as award winner for Innovation of the Year in Midwest Manufacturing Technology at the third-annual Fourth Revolution Awards (4RevAwards).

The industry awards ceremony was held last night at Chicago's Museum of Science & Industry, recognizing leadership, innovation, and achievements of the Midwest's manufacturing ecosystem.



Prescott and Peter Paulin accept the award for 2019 Innovation of the Year at the 4RevAwards ceremony.

300 Below, Inc. received the 4RevAward in Innovation from judges across the manufacturing technology ecosystem, recognizing 300 Below's cryogenic treatment for advancing multiple manufacturing technologies and significantly improving the nation's manufacturing ecosystem.

"300 Below is proud to be revolutionary, elevating innovation in the defense manufacturing industrial base," said Prescott Paulin, President at 300 Below, Inc. "As America regrows manufacturing capabilities, our clients seek ways to avoid shrinking margins and overseas job exports. Our process transforms metal parts, extending a competitive advantage to manufacturers to make parts last longer and perform better than ever before. Benefits include lower operating costs, lower tooling expenses, plus reduced downtime on manufacturing lines. We treat tools used to make items as well as finished products before they ship."

AFWERX, through the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), awarded ~$1,500,000 in small business innovation research (SBIR) funding to 300 Below to improve at-risk military metals. 300 Below triples the life of at-risk military metals for ~20% of an item's cost, doubling barrel life and increasing accuracy for military firearms up to 50%, plus reducing downtime for vehicles and aircraft by tripling the life of brake parts, extending a competitive advantage to our military beyond any other nation in the world.

Prior 4RevAward recipients include General Electric, Microsoft, Marmon, Wiegel, and Light Guide. ArcelorMittal, Bank of America, CBRE, Comcast, Accenture, BCG, KPMG, and McKinsey are primary sponsors of the 4RevAwards.

About 300 Below

300 Below, based in Decatur, IL, is the world's largest and oldest cryogenic processing company, in business since 1966. 300 Below's technology is an extension of metal heat treatment, imparting a -300˚F liquid-nitrogen-based quench over 36 hours to permanently and irreversibly rearrange molecular structures. Stronger, more stable parts are the result of using 300 Below's technology to extend life, reduce corrosion, and relieve stress imparted during manufacturing.



Learn more about 300 Below:

http://www.300below.com/



An overview of 300 Below's process for tooling:

http://www.300below.com/files/discovercryo.pdf

White paper and video about 300 Below's manufacturing technology innovation:

MetalUpgrade.com .

About AFWERX / US Air Force Research Laboratory

AFWERX is a hub for Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation.



https://www.afwerx.af.mil/sbir.html

About Fourth Revolution Awards (4RevAwards)



The annual Fourth Revolution Awards ceremony honors leaders in manufacturing technology and brings together over 350 leaders in industry, government, and innovation as a collaborative event organized by mHUB and MxD.



About mHUB



mHUB is the nation's largest and fastest growing innovation center for physical product development and manufacturing. mHUB is a community of product designers and developers, entrepreneurs, engineers and manufacturers, a network of manufacturing mentors, industry experts and investors, and a source of intellectual and economic capital. mHUB is home to more than $5 million in resources including ten unique prototyping labs plus a microfactory.

https://mhubchicago.com/

About MxD



MxD is where innovative manufacturers go to forge their futures. In partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, MxD equips factories with the digital tools and expertise they need to begin building every part better than the last. As a result, our approximately 300 partners increase their productivity and win more business.

http://www.mxdusa.org/

