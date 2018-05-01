Firm58 is a financial management software company focused on the capital markets industry. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based technology platform manages and automates execution fee and commission calculations, profitability analysis and regulatory compliance to help increase revenue and profitability. Some of the world's largest financial institutions and exchanges trust Firm58 to manage these processes.

Firm58 was backed by Pritzker Group Venture Capital and North Bridge Venture Partners, among other investors.

Nick Fera, formerly CEO of Firm58 commented, "Sam Keller at 300 Equity Group did a great job helping us navigate the sell-side process, from start to finish. Sam was willing to work with a company our size and manage a professional process. His thoroughness and connections provided Firm58 with the same services that a larger investment banking firm would, but at a structure that was suitable to our situation. In the end Sam was able to get us access and exposure to key buyers in the space. Ultimately, his persistence paid off with the successful sale of Firm58."

300 Equity Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Firm58, working closely with the management team and shareholders throughout the sale process. This included preparation of materials, negotiation and working through the due diligence process to closing.

About 300 Equity Group

300 Equity Group offers sell-side M&A and capital fundraising for technology companies with annual revenues of $1M - $100M. For more information, please visit: http://300equity.com/.

Principals of 300 Equity Group are registered and licensed with Burch & Co., member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through Burch, an unaffiliated entity with 300 Equity Group.

Contact: sam.keller@300equity.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/300-equity-group-serves-as-financial-advisor-to-firm58-in-its-sale-to-esw-capital-300638100.html

SOURCE 300 Equity Group

Related Links

http://www.300equity.com

