$300 Million Gender Discrimination Suit Against Employment Defense Firm Ogletree Deakins Amended To Include Three Former Female Shareholders As Opt-In Plaintiffs

"Many current and former shareholders have reached out to our firm to discuss their experiences while at Ogletree," said David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp and lead counsel in the case. "We anticipate a second amended complaint in the near future."

The Amended Complaint also adds two additional individual defendants, Charles Matthew Keen and Kim Ebert, the current and former managing shareholders of Ogletree, respectively, and adds new claims against these two defendants for breach of fiduciary duty. Ms. Knepper, the named plaintiff in the case, alleges that these individual shareholders, along with Ogletree management, owed a fiduciary duty not to discriminate or retaliate against shareholders on the basis of sex, and that they breached that duty by maintaining a discriminatory system of compensation, credit allocation, and opportunity for promotion, among other things.

The Amended Complaint also notes that since filing her initial complaint on January 11, 2018, Ms. Knepper has left Ogletree to join Buchalter as a shareholder.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP

