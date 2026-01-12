300 WORKERS AT ZUM TRANSPORTATION JOIN TEAMSTERS

Bus Drivers and Monitors in Missouri Prepare to Fight for First Contract

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 bus workers in Missouri have voted to join Teamsters Local 610. The group organized to demand fair pay, improved working conditions, and a powerful voice on the job.

"We are so happy and proud to welcome our newest members to the Teamsters," said Daniel Thacker, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 610. "These workers chose to come together and fight for a better future that includes fair wages, better benefits, and respect on the job. We are ready to fight for a strong Teamsters contract for the group."

The workers beat back an aggressive union-busting campaign from Zum and persevered in their fight to form a union. Now, they will have the backing of the Teamsters in the fight for a fair and timely first contract.

"Becoming Teamsters means we have the support we deserve and the ability to negotiate a contract we have earned," said Thane Wright, a bus worker and member of Local 610. "We love this community and our work is essential to its success. We are ready to finally feel like that is appreciated."

Teamsters Local 610 represents workers in a variety of job classifications across Missouri. For more information, go to teamsterslocal610.org.

