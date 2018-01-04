3,000 Jackson Hewitt® Walmart Locations Now Open

"Our clients are Walmart customers and that's why our relationship has been so important for more than 20 years," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "Our customers get more because they can pop into a Walmart any time and get their taxes done – no appointment needed – while also doing their shopping. That's really convenient for our busy customers."

Jackson Hewitt and Walmart are helping customers get a jump on tax preparation so they can file early in the season, get their refunds, and also help prevent tax return fraud. The IRS announced Thursday that it will begin processing tax returns January 29, 2018, for income earned in 2017.

"Now more than ever, there are real advantages to filing your tax return early," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer of Jackson Hewitt. "Not only do you get your refund earlier when you file earlier, but filing early is the single, most proactive way to help protect yourself from an identity thief filing a fraudulent tax return – your tax return. So file as early as you can and help lock out any potential fraudsters."

The IRS continues to strengthen its security measures in an attempt to minimize tax-refund fraud and Jackson Hewitt is a leading member of the Security Summit that works collaboratively with the IRS, state governments, industry stakeholders and others to reduce tax return fraud. It's just another way that Jackson Hewitt is working hard for the hardest working.

To get ready for your visit with a Tax Pro, Jackson Hewitt provides an online checklist of items needed for filing a tax return.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

