308 Systems Develops Modular Flyaway Communications Kit Technology

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionizing the world of deployable Government communications systems, 308 Systems recently launched the Modular Flyaway Kit(MFK) technology highlighted at www.flyawaykits.com. Throughout their 22 year mobile command/communications history(15 working directly with Army and Air Force National Guard units) 308 Systems has developed products and programs directly related to the unique needs of field deployed personnel. "Our new MFK concept allows unlimited flexibility in working with Government clients to develop deployable capabilities finely tuned to specific requirements, yet leverage the cost effective nature of modular design," said Mark Lueker, Director of 308 Systems.

Modular Flyaway Kit architecture provides ultimate client design flexibility Modular Flyaway Kit designs are tailored to specific end user requirements

The modular nature of the man-portable MFK technology provides Government deployed personnel with benefits including:

Enhanced end user field operations capabilities

Reduced procurement/O&M/Training costs

Streamlined acquisition process

Multi-agency cross platform combined procurements

Reduced satellite and cellular service costs

Dedicated year-over-year maintenance

Easy integration of future technology and system upgrades

Common baseline power, WiFi, backhaul comm modules

User specific operations modules

In order to successfully conceptualize, procure, develop and deploy these MFK capabilities, 308 Systems frequently works with A level Municipal/State/Federal technical and procurement personnel during pre-procurement system conceptualization and development, providing subject matter experts to support Government personnel in their quest for the highest performing man portable flyaway communication kits.

In addition to the MFK technical capabilities development, an appropriate procurement strategy further ensures successful program implementation and completion. For example, by aggregating basic MFK Power and Comm modules across multiple National Guard programs the Guard benefits from reduced costs, quicker deployments, and reduced logistics/maintenance/training costs.

The MFK concept provides multiple modes for End Users to obtain increased capability at a reduced cost through implementation of the common MFK architecture and then customizing the end user module for unit specific functionality. Furthermore, once deployed the MFK program concept provides multi-year training, maintenance and airtime provisioning which then exponentially increases client comm readiness, again with reduced costs.

About 308 Systems

308 Systems in Fort Collins, Colorado, manufactures a broad range of mobile communications equipment, used by Government, First Responder and military units around the world. The briefcase based SATPAK, and the entire mobile communications lineup from 308 Systems, are custom engineered to meet each users unique needs and come in a series of small packages. 308 Systems coordinates closely with Government clients to ensure that they truly can communicate reliably from anywhere.

At the forefront of rugged field command and communications, for 22 years, 308 SYSTEMS has provided revolutionary Ultra-Agile Mobile Command and Communication solutions to a broad spectrum of commercial, government, and military customers. Product lines address both fixed site and mobile networking communications/command needs from remote and communications/power sterile environments, and include secure NIPR/SIPR encrypted systems. From its headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado, 308 SYSTEMS has established a legacy of innovation and leadership in developing advanced, integrated communication systems that satisfy the customized specifications of military, government and commercial clients. These technical capabilities are available on multiple General Services Administration (GSA) schedules, and are complemented by a focus upon technical excellence, quality products, and uncompromised integrity.

