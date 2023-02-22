30th Anniversary ISPE-CaSA Tech Show to Break Attendance Records

ISPE-CaSA's Sold Out 30th Annual Life Sciences Technology Show in Raleigh, N.C. February 28, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolina-South Atlantic (CaSA) Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is showcasing the dynamic life sciences and biotechnology industry at its 30th Annual Life Sciences Technology Show on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, N.C.

More than 2,000 life science and technology professionals from pharmaceutical companies, universities, business, and industry are expected to attend the Tech Show, which features a day-long schedule that includes education sessions and sold-out Expo and Career Fair. This show is the largest of its kind in the southeast, with more than 300 exhibitors showcasing the best of what the industry has to offer on the Expo floor.

"This year's show is setting historic records for participation, with a sold-out exhibit hall hosting our largest Career Fair at the center of it all," said Tech Show Chair, Shelley Preslar, COO of Azzur Training Center in Cary, N.C. "Our programming reflects the ever-expanding life sciences and technology industry in our region and highlights our Chapter's relevance and the value we bring to this entire sector."

The Opening General Session, starting at 8:20 a.m., features a keynote presentation by Christine E. Vannais, CEO, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies who will share Innovations in BioManufacturing, a CDMO perspective.

The Closing Keynote Presentation, at 3:15 p.m. features Arleen Paulino, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing at Amgen who will discuss Patients and Possibilities | Revolutionizing the Manufacturing Landscape.

In addition to the keynote presentations, the 2023 Tech Show includes education sessions led by industry leaders geared toward professionals, students and emerging leaders and Women in Pharma. A sold-out Career Fair, featuring major industry recruiters will take place in the middle of the Expo floor. For the first time in our region, we are excited to host a Veterans in Life Science Social event. Again this year, ISPE-CaSA is supporting area charities: The Autism Society of North Carolina, The Women's Center of Raleigh, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Ronald McDonald House of North Carolina, the Raleigh Rescue Mission, and the Boys and Girls Club of Wake County.

The Tech Show closes out with a Gala Reception and Entertainment in the Convention Center Ballroom.

"Now in its 30th year, this show has grown in size and significance to the life sciences sector," said ISPE-CaSA President Bud Watts, CEO at Hygenix. "We are excited to serve as leaders in our industry and to showcase the cutting-edge technological advancements in our region."

Open to the public, registration for members starts at $50. The fee on the day of the event is $85. For more information and to register, visit our event website.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), serves 20,000 members in more than 90 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its global headquarters in Tampa, Fla. Visit www.ISPE.org for more information.

ISPE Carolina-South Atlantic (ISPE-CaSA) is one of the largest and most active ISPE chapters in the world. The Life Sciences Technology Show is held each spring. To learn more, visit us at www.ispe-casa.org.

